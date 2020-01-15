Zephyr Real Estate’s Donna Cooper Earns Sixth Consecutive 5-Star Rank

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well known and highly-respected real estate agent Donna Cooper has just received her sixth consecutive Five Star Professional award for client satisfaction. Donna is one of only 11 agents to achieve this acclaim among the 11,000 agents in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo Counties.



The designation, a collaborative effort between Five Star Professional and San Francisco Magazine, is a highly-regarded resource for locating the best and brightest professionals in a variety of fields, particularly that of real estate.

Donna joined the Zephyr team in August of last year after a 20-year success story with Hill & Co., where she was one of the top agents. She is a licensed broker and has a sterling reputation among her clients, peers and colleagues.

Donna was born and raised in New York City, though she had always harbored a desire to live in San Francisco. Upon her graduation from Barnard College (Columbia University), she brought that dream to fruition and relocated to the Bay Area. She then acquired a Master’s Degree in Psychology and later began a career as a Computer Software Analyst. She parlayed those skills into a dynamic career as a real estate professional and has since developed a long list of repeat and referral clients.

She resides in Cole Valley in an 1897-Victorian home, which she completely renovated over a period of two years.

Donna works from the Pacific Heights office and may be reached at 415.375.0208 or donna@donnacooper.com .

“Donna is an excellent addition to our team,” remarked Michael Barnacle, Sales Manager. “Her dedication, skill and expertise are admirable.”

Five Star Professional has a very thorough research process combining client evaluations and production analytics to assess candidates. The data is then used to define and promote professional excellence and assist consumers in their selection process. Their program is the largest and most widely published for real estate agents in the country. Award winners do not pay a fee to be included.

Five Star Professional was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota. The organization joins forces with local and national media partners in the 45 markets served throughout the United States.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69aef153-9e34-4311-89f3-860a694da37f

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

Donna Cooper Zephyr Real Estate’s Donna Cooper Earns Sixth Consecutive 5-Star Rank



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.