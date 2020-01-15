Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Awards Over $115,000 in Third Quarter

Yamaha Eclipses $4 Million in Aiding Land Access for Outdoor Recreation Since Inception

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces it is awarding more than $115,000 to nine organizations, bringing Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative's (OAI) funding total to $4 million in grants since 2008. Together with public land managers, Yamaha Motorsports dealers, and thousands of outdoor enthusiasts, Yamaha OAI supplies much-needed funding and support to help those working to protect access to public land for outdoor recreation at the local, state, and federal level.



To date, the program has funded over 350 projects across the nation and Yamaha continues to seek OAI grant submissions for projects from ATV, Side-by-Side, motorcycle, snowmobile, and outdoor enthusiasts and associations – all of whom share the common need for land access to enjoy their lifestyle. Projects receiving OAI grants often have a strong stewardship component, as well as an inclusive community of users working together, ensuring all types of outdoor recreationists can enter public land sustainably and safely. All nonprofit or tax-exempt outdoor recreation groups and land stewardship organizations can inquire and, if appropriate, apply for funding at YamahaOAI.com.

“Consistent effort to protect, improve, and increase access to our public lands is necessary for sustaining outdoor recreation opportunities for all, and Yamaha has more than a decade of experience showing we’re the reliable and available resource working on these issues,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “With the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative surpassing the $4 million funding mark, we’re elated and even more committed to its mission: providing support for efforts promoting safe, responsible use of OHVs, educating the public on proper recreational land use and wildlife conservation practices, and protecting appropriate and sustainable access to public lands.”

Yamaha is awarding more than $115,000 in the current funding cycle to support efforts protecting and improving admittance to public land and educating the public on safe, sustainable recreational use by all. These recipients received Yamaha OAI grants for trail maintenance, safety signage, land stewardship programs, and efforts aiding in protecting access to motorized recreation areas. The beneficiaries are:

CRISTA Camps – Kitsap, County, Washington

Day Mountain Road Association – Avon, Maine

Great Falls Trail Bike Association – Great Falls, Montana

National FFA

Off Road Business Association – Oceano Dunes SVRA, California

Richfield Township – Genesee County, Michigan

University Medical Center of El Paso – El Paso, Texas

Westcore, Inc. – Montrose County, Colorado

Washington Off Highway Vehicle Association

For further information on Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative program, or to submit a grant application, visit YamahaOAI.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search any of the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

For more than a decade, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the Powersports industry in guaranteeing responsible access to our nation’s land for outdoor enthusiasts. Through this program, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state and local public land use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible and sustainable public use. A committee then reviews each application and awards grants to deserving projects. Examples of appropriate projects for grants include, but are not limited to:

Trail development, restoration and maintenance

Trail signage and map production

Staging area construction, renovation and maintenance

Land stewardship, safety and education

Updated guidelines, an application form, and information on the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS) , is a recognized leader in the Powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02748eac-12ac-42f6-bc7b-5263fba5324b

