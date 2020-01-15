NNSA Administrator attends Nuclear Security Enterprise Day at University of Michigan

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty attended the Nuclear Security Enterprise Day at the University of Michigan Jan. 14 and spoke to interested students.

The event was part of a nationwide initiative and top priority for Administrator Gordon-Hagerty to recruit the next generation of scientists, engineers, technicians, foreign policy experts, contract managers, couriers, and more who will carry out NNSA’s enduring missions for years to come.

“NNSA is pursuing an aggressive hiring strategy with a goal of adding about 4,000-6,000 employees annually across the enterprise,” Gordon-Hagerty said. “Our goal is to break the paradigm of traditional hiring practices for government agencies so that we attract the most capable and qualified staff for a 21st century workforce.”

Representatives from NNSA’s national laboratories, plants, and sites were on campus recruiting motivated candidates at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate levels for both federal and contractor positions in California, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Panel discussions gave attendees the opportunity to hear career advice directly from successful nuclear security professionals and ask questions.

NNSA has previously held large-scale job fairs in Washington, D.C., and Nuclear Security Enterprise Days at colleges around the country.

Click here to learn more about career opportunities within the Nuclear Security Enterprise.