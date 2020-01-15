Commercial Jet Names R. Rick Townsend as Vice President Sales & Marketing

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Jet is pleased to welcome onboard R. Rick Townsend as Vice President Sales & Marketing. Townsend brings to Commercial Jet over 35 years of MRO industry experience encompassing senior level sales, business development, marketing, and customer support roles. Townsend has also played important roles in helping to build a couple of MRO facilities (FFV / Ascent) from the ground up in addition to senior roles at mature MRO enterprises including Avianor, Lufthansa Technik and AAR Aircraft Services.



At Commercial Jet, Townsend will be responsible for leading all sales and business development efforts for the company’s broad portfolio of maintenance, modification and refurbishment services for Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier CRJ aircraft.

“We are excited to have Rick join the Commercial Jet team,” David Sandri, President of Commercial Jet stated. “Rick brings a wealth of experience in the industry and his expansive knowledge will help Commercial Jet meet the unique needs of our customers as we enter this new decade of growth.”

Townsend holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration as well as a FAA Commercial Pilot’s license with instrument / multi-engine ratings and has held a FAA Repairman’s Certificate.

About Commercial Jet

Commercial Jet is an FAA and EASA approved repair station that specializes in both scheduled and unscheduled heavy maintenance, line maintenance, modifications, all airframe inspections, freighter conversions, interior modifications, avionic upgrades and aircraft painting. The company also offers complete lease return services and refitting passenger and cargo aircraft for return to market. With over half-a-million square feet (46,000 square meters) of multi-bay hangar facilities in Miami (MIA), Florida and Dothan (DHN), Alabama. Commercial Jet serves passenger/cargo airlines, owners, lessors and military customers. The company’s professional MRO team services a wide variety of commercial aircraft types including B717, B727, B737, B757, B767, DC-8, DC-9, DC-10/MD-11, MD80/90, A320, A300 and now the CRJ200. www.commercialjet.com .

Commercial Jet Contact: David M Sandri President +1 (305) 341-5150 sales@commercialjet.com



