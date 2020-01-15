View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Announces their Lab in Colombia Receives Quality Control Approval from Health Authority to Begin Producing Cosmetic Products.

/EIN News/ -- Company addresses relationship with New Colombia Resources, Inc.



Bogotá, Colombia, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) announces their laboratory partner in Bogotá has received an approval from INVIMA, Colombia’s Health Authority to begin manufacturing cosmetic products. This approval is for liquids, solids, oils, lotions, semi-solids, gels, waxes, and powders. A site visit from INVIMA was performed in early December and Sannabis since then has begun the manufacturing process of their cannabis based cosmeceutical products. For a copy of the approval from INVIMA, click here .

Sannabis management is in Bogota this week meeting at the lab with a group of chemists and other professionals that are part of the Sannabis team. They will be providing a further update after the meeting with pictures of the entire Sannabis team as well as videos of the laboratory where the products are being made. Sannabis is also completing the marketing materials to be used by the thousands of direct sales consultants they are signing up which will be uploaded to the new website being developed. For a catalog of their previous products which are being rebranded now, click here .

View Systems Inc. would like to address their relationship with New Colombia Resources, Inc. Sannabis S.A.S. was formed in 2014 by New Colombia Resources, Inc. (“NCR”) and their Colombian partners, therefore NCR is now a shareholder of View Systems. At the time NCR was a publicly traded OTC company, due to untimely filings with the SEC, they accepted a revocation of their trading status in 2017. This does not mean NCR is out of business, simply their shares aren’t traded right now. NCR is in the process of finishing up their 2019 financials in order to re-register those shares. They have been working with a top accounting firm, auditor, and reputable law firm to register those shares when they can. When their stock trades again, it should reflect the added value of Sannabis, in the form of VSYM shares. Any shareholder can contact NCR’s transfer agent, Standard Registrar in Salt Lake City, or their brokerage firm to confirm they still own their shares.

In the meantime, NCR has continued to develop the assets owned by its shareholders, which primarily consists of premium metallurgical coal that is in high demand to make specialty metals used in today’s new technologies, from solar panels to electric car batteries, and Sannabis. NCR president, John Campo, merged Sannabis into View Systems, Inc. to have access to capital to develop, which increases the assets of New Colombia Resources, Inc. and View Systems, Inc.

New Colombia Resources, Inc. is pleased to announce they met with the environmental agency (CAR) yesterday. Their environmental license application is in the legal department for final approval. They have met all requirements for the issuance of the license. They already have approval from the National Mining Agency (ANM). NCR also has a much bigger mining concession, Contract # JJF-15481 that they made a royalty payment on last month and will begin engineering work on this title for approval of their Work Program and Environmental license. For evidence of the CAR visit, click here .

“I’d like to make it very clear to NCR shareholders that we have continued to develop NCR as evidenced by Sannabis’ recent developments and our visit with the CAR yesterday and are committed to seeing their shares trade again,” stated John Campo, President of New Colombia Resources, Inc.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

Company/Media Contact:

View Systems, Inc.

John Campo, President/Chairman

+1-410-236-8200 USA (Office/WhatsApp)

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia (Office)

jcampo@viewsystems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.