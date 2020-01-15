Global Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market: About this market This veterinary endoscopy devices market analysis considers sales from flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, and other endoscopes types.

Our study also finds the sales of veterinary endoscopy devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the flexible endoscopes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as removing foreign bodies and performing biopsies on animals will play a significant role in the flexible endoscopes segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global veterinary endoscopy devices market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of pets, increasing awareness about animal healthcare, and advanced applications of veterinary endoscopes. However, high costs associated with endoscopy, shortage of skilled professionals, and high costs associated with pet care ownership may hamper the growth of the veterinary endoscopy devices industry over the forecast period.



Global Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market: Overview

Advanced applications of veterinary endoscopes

Veterinary endoscopes are used for various purposes such as insemination, endoscopy, bronchoscopy, laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, cystoscopy, and arthroscopy. The laparoscopy procedure is used to diagnose medical conditions in the abdominal or pelvic cavity of an animal. Arthroscopy is used in the diagnosis and treatment of interior parts of joints. Similarly, bronchoscopy is performed to diagnose and treat lower respiratory tract diseases. Thus, the advanced applications of veterinary endoscopes will lead to the expansion of the global veterinary endoscopy devices market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Development in endoscopic technologies

Advances in endoscopic technologies further improve the results and effectiveness of endoscopic procedures. The interventional endoscopy has various advantages such as enhanced image quality. Also, minimally invasive devices are noticing improvements in the global veterinary endoscopy devices market. Laparoscopic surgeries are gaining importance over conventional surgeries. These surgeries require a single incision with improved accuracy, which avoids surgeries and improves the quality of life of animals. Laser lithotripsy is another method that has gained popularity, creating a need for vendors to improve the cameras. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global veterinary endoscopy devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading veterinary endoscopy devices manufacturers, that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., HOYA Corp., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Kirchner & Wilhelm GmbH Co. KG, MDS Inc., Olympus Corp., and STERIS Plc.

Also, the veterinary endoscopy devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

