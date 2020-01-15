Europe's $760M Mobile Threat Defense Market; Outlook to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Mobile Threat Defense Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study provides an overview of the Mobile Threat Defense market in Europe and forecasts its development until 2023. It highlights major market drivers and restraints that are likely to affect the demand for mobile security solutions.

In addition to identifying major industry trends that will have a lasting impact on MTD product development and marketing, the study discusses features that will be definitional for tomorrow's competitive mobile security solutions.

The report provides essential insights to cybersecurity vendors, chief information security officers (CISOs), as well as business executives interested in mobile security.



Research Highlights

The European Mobile Threat Defense market is predicted to reach $759.8 million in revenue by 2023. The increasing media attention to mobile security issues, BYOD adoption along with the GDPR and PSD2 regulations are some of the key factors that will drive the demand for MTD solutions in the near future.

The variation in the degree of security consciousness is positively correlated with the market demand for Mobile Threat Defense solutions. Businesses in Germany, France and the United Kingdom are adopting mobile security solutions at a rate higher than in the rest of Europe.

While integration of Mobile Threat Defense solutions with UEM products is still gaining traction, partnerships with leading EMM and MDM providers have already become an industry standard.

The research recognizes that integration of Mobile Threat Defense solutions with Endpoint Detection and Response systems is an emerging industry trend. Enterprises increasingly demonstrate the desire to use a single solution for a proactive defense of all their endpoints.

In light of this, the combination of EDR and UEM capabilities into Endpoint Security Monitoring and Management (ESMM) systems is likely to become a megatrend that will have a lasting impact on mobile security products' development and marketing.

While malware still appears to be a considerable threat for both Android and iOS platforms, mobile phishing has become of the major security challenges that users of Apple devices are facing today.

Key Issues Addressed

What should CISOs and enterprise executives keep in mind when considering Mobile Threat Defense solutions?

What are the regional differences in the European mobile security market?

How is the market going to evolve in the near future?

What are the key trends on the smartphone and tablet security market in Europe today?

What are the drivers and restraints that the market is facing?

What are the market shares of the leading mobile security vendors?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Distribution Channels

Market Distribution Channels Discussion

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total MTD Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total MTD Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Demand Analysis

Demand Analysis Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total MTD Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - EDR Integration

Growth Opportunity 2 - UEM Integration

Growth Opportunity 3 - ESMM Integration

Growth Opportunity 4 - Expansion into Southern and Eastern Europe

Growth Opportunity 5 - Deep Learning

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. DACH Region Analysis

The DACH Region

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Demand Analysis

Demand Analysis Discussion

8. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Impact of Cybersecurity Industry Mega Trends on the MTD Market

Mega Trend Impact on the MTD Market

Mega Trends Explained

9. Insights for CISOs

Insights for CISOs - Why is a Mobile Security Solution Necessary for Your Organization?

Insights for CISOs - Mobile Endpoints Have a Different Threat Landscape

Insights for CISOs - Solutions Architecture

10. The Last Word

The Last Word - Predictions

11. Appendix

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Engineering Methodology

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

Additional Sources of Information on Mobile Threat Defense

Learn More - Next Steps

List of Exhibits

