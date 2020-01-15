Horizon Media Further Strengthens Los Angeles Leadership Team With New Hire Wanda Kato as EVP Managing Partner

Industry Leader Wanda Kato Joins Horizon Media Los Angeles Team as EVP Managing Partner

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency in the world, announced today that it has hired Wanda Kato as EVP Managing Partner. Kato is charged with driving further momentum across the agency’s Constellation Brands portfolio and continuing to drive excitement and player participation for the iconic California Lottery business. The move is effective immediately and Kato will report to Serena Duff, EVP General Manager of Horizon’s Los Angeles office.

Kato is a highly regarded marketing leader known for her strong client partnership skills, her ability to accelerate client vision and to inspire and motivate the teams around her. She has a strong track record of translating business goals into improved outcomes, especially by connecting brands in more relevant and rewarding ways with Millennials and the Gen Z audience. Kato has particular expertise working across large, diverse portfolio businesses, understanding the dynamic omnichannel experience, she has significant digital expertise and a broad skillset that includes optimizing an effective data and analytics strategy for major marketers. Kato comes to Horizon Media from OMD where she spent eleven years working with companies such as CBS, CBS All Access, Pop, Wells Fargo, Snapchat, University of Phoenix and IMAX.

“Wanda is a highly collaborative senior leader,” said Serena Duff, EVP General Manager, Horizon Los Angeles. “She is a thoughtful and creative marketer, an inclusive leader who welcomes ideas from everywhere and she is relentless in her pursuit of innovation. Working with Wanda, I look forward to making 2020 another remarkable year of achievements and growth,” said Duff.

“What drew me to Horizon was the commitment to their culture and their passion for driving innovation,” said Wanda Kato, EVP Managing Partner. “The media landscape is changing so rapidly that you cannot wait and watch, you have to stay nimble and iterate. To do this successfully, you need to attract the right talent and you need to motivate them to build the future for their clients,” said Kato.

In addition to her client duties, Kato will also work closely with the Los Angeles leadership team to enhance internal operations and to accelerate the organic and new business growth of the office.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc. is the largest independent media agency in the world. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $8.7 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the third largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” honors.

Earning the industry’s highest honor, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame in 2019.

For further information please contact

Horizon Media

Stephen Hall

(212) 220-1744

shall@horizonmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.