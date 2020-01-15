Dimethyl Carbonate Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024, Featuring Market Ranking of Key Players UBE Industries, Alfa Aesar, Merck, and Lotte Chemical

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents), End-Use Industry (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals), Grade (Industry, Pharmaceutical, Battery), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dimethyl carbonate market is projected to grow from USD 895 million in 2019 to USD 1,207 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2024. The increasing demand for polycarbonates and lithium-ion batteries is expected to drive the global dimethyl carbonate market.



The battery electrolyte application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the battery electrolyte segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the rapid development in electric vehicles and other electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, the demand for advanced batteries such as lithium-ion batteries has increased.



To further improve the property of lithium-ion batteries, solvents consisting of organic carbonates such as propylene carbonate (PC) and ethylene carbonate (EC) who allow the dissolution of lithium salts, are widely used across industries. But their strong viscosity limits the efficiency of the lithium electrochemical cycle. In this aspect, linear alkyl carbonates such as DMC are usually introduced as co-solvents to increase the conductivity of the electrolyte because of their low viscosity as well as great solvation force toward lithium-ion, which leads to the diminution of the electrolyte resistance.



The battery grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on grade, the battery grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dimethyl carbonate with purity above 99.9% is majorly used as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries. Various researchers have proved that the electrochemical performance of graphite anodes cycled against lithium metal in DMC electrolytes, containing 1 M LiPF6 is strongly dependent on the solvent purity. The behavior of the graphite anodes in electrolytes containing DMC also depends mainly on the identity of the contamination present in the solvent.



Hence, it is recommended that the DMC used as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries should be highly pure. Lithium-ion batteries are experiencing a rapid increase in demand for use in notebooks, PCs, and cell phones. The demand is also expected to grow for its use in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).



The dimethyl carbonate market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The dimethyl carbonate market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid economic expansion of various countries and the increasing consumption of dimethyl carbonate in major industries, such as plastics, paints & coating, pharmaceutical, and batteries in the region.

Study Coverage



The research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe.

It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Kowa Company Ltd. (Japan), Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Lotte Chemical (Korea), Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Haike Chemical Group (China), Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China), and Panax Etec (Korea).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Dimethyl Carbonate Market

4.2 Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Region

4.3 Asia Pacific Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Application & Country

4.4 Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Polycarbonate From Various Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Dimethyl Carbonate in Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolytes

5.2.1.3 Rapid Industrialization in Asia Pacific and Africa

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Use of Highly Toxic Raw Material for DMC Synthesis

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Dimethyl Carbonate as an Oxygenated Fuel Additive

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Significant Fluctuations in Oil & Gas Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Trends

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Trends of Oil & Natural Gas Prices

5.5 Economic Indicators

5.5.1 Industry Outlook

5.5.1.1 Electric Vehicles (EVS)



6 Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Synthesis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Methanol Phosgenation

6.3 Oxidative Carbonylation of Methanol (ENI)

6.4 Oxidative Carbonylation of Methanol Via Methyl Nitrate (UBE)

6.5 Ethylene Carbonate Transesterification Process (ASAHI)

6.6 Urea Transesterification

6.7 Direct Synthesis From Co2



7 Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polycarbonate Synthesis

7.2.1 DMC is Used as A Phosgene Substitute in the Production of Polycarbonates

7.3 Solvents

7.3.1 Dimethyl Carbonate Can Be Used as A Voc Exempt Solvent in Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Inks

7.4 Reagents

7.4.1 Growth of Pharmaceuticals End-Use Industry is Expected to Drive the Reagents Segment

7.4.2 Methylating Agent

7.4.3 Methoxycarbonylation Agent

7.5 Battery Electrolyte

7.5.1 Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries in Electric Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Battery Electrolyte Segment

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Fuel Additives

7.6.2 Electrolyte for Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells

7.6.3 Electrolyte for Supercapacitors



8 Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By Grade

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industry Grade (>99.0 Weight %)

8.2.1 Industry Grade Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global DMC Market

8.3 Pharmaceutical Grade (>99.5 Weight %)

8.3.1 Pharmaceutical Grade Segment Accounted for Second Largest Share in Global DMC Market

8.4 Battery Grade (>99.9 Weight %)

8.4.1 Battery Grade is the Fastest Growing Grade Segment of the Global DMC Market



9 Dimethyl Carbonate Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Plastics

9.2.1 Plastics is the Largest End-Use Industry Segment of DMC Market

9.3 Paints & Coatings

9.3.1 DMC is an Excellent Coating Solvent That Can Replace Other Organic Solvents and Can Meet Existing Coating Index Requirements

9.4 Pharmaceuticals

9.4.1 Growing Demand of Antifungals, Antibiotics, Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Infection Drugs, and Others is Expected to Drive the Pharmaceutical Industry

9.5 Batteries

9.5.1 Demand for DMC Electrolytes is Driven By Sales and Production of Lithium-Ion Batteries

9.6 Agrochemicals

9.6.1 Agrochemicals Protect Crops, Increase Crop Yields, and Maintain Food and Soil Quality

9.7 Others



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.2 Visionary Leaders

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Market Ranking of Key Players

11.5.1 UBE Industries Ltd. (Japan)

11.5.2 Alfa Aesar (UK)

11.5.3 Merck KGaA (Germany)

11.5.4 Lotte Chemical (Korea)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Alfa Aesar

12.2 UBE Industries Ltd.

12.3 Merck KGaA

12.4 Kowa Company Ltd.

12.5 Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.6 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

12.7 Lotte Chemical

12.8 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

12.9 Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

12.10 Haike Chemical Group

12.11 Additional Company Profiles

12.11.1 Arrow Chemical Group Corp.

12.11.2 Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.11.3 Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.11.4 Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.11.5 Panax ETEC

12.11.6 Hebei New Chaoyang Chemical Stock Co. Ltd.

12.11.7 Shandong Wells Chemicals Co. Ltd.

12.11.8 Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

12.11.9 Hefei TNJ Chemical



