SVN® EXPANDS PRESENCE IN LUBBOCK TEXAS WITH THE ADDITION OF WESTAR COMMERCIAL REALTY

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVN), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announced the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Westar Commercial Realty in Lubbock Texas. Led by Managing Directors Blake H. Truett and Bill Young, the firm specializes in providing commercial property services not only in Lubbock, but throughout West Texas, Panhandle, Big Country, Permian Basin, and beyond. From office space to retail, warehouses, apartments, and land, SVN | Westar has been Lubbock's and West Texas' real estate solution for over 35 years. Services provided include real estate brokerage, property management, market analysis, tenant relocation, strategic information, corporate services, investment sales, realty advisory services, landlord representation, build-to-suit, future development analysis, zone case representation, and tenant representation.

“As the SVN brand continues to grow both nationally and internationally, we strive to build our franchise network with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open approach to commercial real estate, ,” said Kevin Maggiacomo, President & CEO of SVN, “SVN | Westar is a highly beneficial addition to SVN, with strong roots in Texas, providing us the opportunity to further expand our brand and provide best in class service in this market.”

Truett, Young and their team bring 225 years of combined experience in commercial real estate to SVN | Westar. “We recognized the value added for our clients by aligning with a nationally-recognized brand and SVN uniquely fit with our core principles, philosophy and values,” said SVN | Westar Managing Director, Blake Truett, “We look forward to creating even more value with our clients, colleagues and communities in 2020 and beyond.”

About SVN: The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com. All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/

