Qualia for Enterprise Launches at Future of Real Estate Summit

All-in-One Cloud-Based Software Provides Infrastructure for Large and Growing Title & Escrow Operations to Scale Rapidly and Efficiently

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing company, announced today at the Future of Real Estate Summit the launch of Qualia for Enterprise. Qualia for Enterprise is the only cloud-based real estate platform purpose-built for large and growing title & escrow operations. It combines a title production platform, a communication portal, and a vendor management toolset that streamlines and simplifies the closing process.



The share of the title industry controlled by large title companies is growing rapidly. Title companies will increasingly compete for market share and are continually looking for ways to expand efficiently. According to a recent Dun & Bradstreet First Research report, large title companies’ competitive edge arises from economies of scale. Their profitability relies on scaling efficient operations that facilitate handling large transaction volumes.

“In order to stay competitive in today’s real estate industry, it’s important to adopt technologies that enable an organization to operate securely, at scale, and efficiently with a broad ecosystem of partners,” said Nate Baker, co-founder and CEO of Qualia. “We’re excited to officially introduce Qualia for Enterprise and serve as a system of record that provides title and escrow companies the cloud-based infrastructure they need operate and manage thousands of transactions each year.”

Over the past five years, Qualia has become the fastest growing title and escrow software provider, powering over 15 percent of real estate transactions across the U.S. today. Recently, Iowa Title Guaranty (ITG), the state entity that operates all of Iowa’s real estate transaction operations, chose Qualia as its platform of record for its 1,400 participants.

Qualia for Enterprise also offers features such as Dynamic Workflows, API access to client communication portals, and extensive underwriter and vendor integrations to serve the scale and complexities of enterprise companies. Enterprise customers will be able to set up their deployment of Qualia to suit their unique business needs and receive specialized concierge support. They will also receive access to exclusive events, as well as customized learning and development content tailored to their company.

“Qualia has allowed my management team to stop worrying about IT and infrastructure as a barrier to growth. It is behind the scenes allowing us to grow and is far superior to anything else in the title market,” said Ryan T. Marrie, President at Ohio Real Title Agency.

