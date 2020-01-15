Vishay Intertechnology’s New Proximity Sensors Feature Power Consumption Down to 6 µA in 2.55 mm x 2.05 mm x 1.0 mm SMD Package

Devices Target Consumer and Industrial Applications

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optoelectronics Group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new fully integrated proximity sensors designed to increase efficiency and performance in consumer and industrial applications. Featuring an IR emitter and a vertical cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL), respectively, the Vishay Semiconductors VCNL36821S and VCNL36826S each combine a photodiode, signal processing IC, and 12-bit ADC in a compact 2.55 mm by 2.05 mm by 1.0 mm surface-mount package.



Compared to previous-generation devices, the proximity sensors released today offer smaller packages at a lower cost, making them ideal for space-constrained battery-powered applications, such as detecting if users are wearing or not wearing earpods or virtual reality / augmented reality (VR / AR) headsets. With ranges to 300 mm, they also provide collision detection in toys and consumer and industrial robots. The VCNL36821S and VCNL36826S feature low power consumption down to 6 µA to increase efficiency in these applications.

The devices support the I²C bus communication interface for easy access to the proximity signal, while their programmable interrupt function allows designers to specify high and low thresholds to reduce the continuous communication with the microcontroller. The proximity sensors use intelligent cancellation to eliminate cross-talk, while a smart persistence scheme ensures accurate sensing and faster response time. The IRED and VCSEL wavelengths peak at 940 nm and have no visible “red-tail.”

The VCNL36821S and VCNL36826S offer excellent temperature compensation from -40 °C to +85 °C, and a Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 3 — in accordance with J-STD-020 — for a floor life of 168 hours. The sensors are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part number VCNL36821S VCNL36826S Function PS + IRED PS + VCSEL Package size (mm) 2.55 x 2.05 x 1.0 Supply voltage (V) 1.7 to 3.6 2.62 to 3.6 I²C bus voltage (V) 1.7 to 3.6 Driving current (mA) 156 (IRED) 20 (VCSEL) Operating range (mm) 300 200 Power consumption (µA) 13 to 500 6 to 150 Proximity resolution 12 bits























Samples and production quantities of the new VCNL36821S and VCNL36826S are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks for large orders.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

