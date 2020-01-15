Global Aerospace & Defense Market Study, 2020: Market Growth, Emerging Technologies, Budgetary Spending & Trends, Key Strategic Defense Programs

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Annual Review - 2020 - Key Trends, Issues & Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Force Field Analysis, Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Defense Spending has been on a steady upswing since the past couple of years with the same reaching the highest levels, since the post cold war low of 1998, driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world, which had prevailed since the end of Cold war.



The same has been further exacerbated by the Trump led U.S. administration's squandering of the traditional global leadership role which has led to realignment of relationships with the traditional NATO & other key allies with the mandate to increase defense spending to 2% of the GDP level.



The continued development of military capabilities by China & the resurgence of Russia as a key regional power over the years have already induced a shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near peer adversaries as against counter-terrorism operations earlier.

This shift in strategic focus entails fast tracked procurement of systems & hardware to maintain numerical superiority, rapid development & deployment of next generation capabilities to plug existing & potential capabilities gaps and to retain the traditional, long standing strategic capabilities overmatch against adversaries along with continued R&D pursuits to maintain technological edge.



The defense industrial base across the U.S., Europe & most parts of the world has been on a renaissance of sorts over the recent years given the rapid transformation & evolution of geo-political dynamics, ongoing conflicts across some parts of the world & growing security threats.

The modernization & upgrade of existing systems & hardware and their replacement with proven technologies and current, off the shelf solutions is providing significant growth opportunities to the U.S. defense industrial base. Thus, with acknowledgement of strong external threat perceptions, there is political consensus on fast tracked modernization, upgrade & replacements, which have been further corroborated by technological developments by the industry which are promising next generation capabilities at a workable & optimized TCO proposition.



The global defense industrial base, thus, is looking forward to a long & much anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating their industrial bases, in line with the age of disruptive technologies, led by digitalization, additive manufacturing, unmanned & optionally manned operating capabilities & artificial intelligence, for making the most of this current phase of demand upswing.

The commercial aerospace sector, on the contrary, witnessed a slowdown in growth in 2019 with reduced order intake, 737MAX crisis, airlines industry consolidation in Europe and production-related issues with recovery for commercial aerospace likely in 2020.



Report Excerpts & Key Themes of Analysis



1. Defense Spending on the Upswing across most other parts of the World translating into the onset of a favorable cycle for the Aerospace & Defense Industry

2. Continued development of military capabilities by China & resurgence of Russia inducing shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near peer adversaries

3. The shift in the U.S. strategic focus entailing

Fast tracked procurement of systems & hardware to maintain numerical superiority

Rapid development & deployment of next generation capabilities to plug existing & potential capabilities gaps

To retain the traditional, long standing strategic capabilities overmatch against adversaries along with continued R&D pursuits to maintain technological edge

4. The defense industrial bases across the U.S. & Europe on a renaissance and readily gearing up with a spurt in activity and looking forward to a long & much anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating their industrial bases, in line with the age of disruptive technologies

5. European Aerospace & Defense industry witnessing trend towards pursuit of joint defense equipment development programs worth multi-billion dollars

6. The modernization & upgrade of existing defense equipment and their replacement with current, off the shelf solutions continues unabated across most parts of the world providing significant growth avenues for the European industry OEMs that traditionally rely significantly on international exports

7. The Global Aerospace & Defense industry's development and evolution over medium term is going to be defined and shaped by the pace of technology evolution which has been evolving rapidly and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace

8. Investing in & developing capabilities rapidly in next generation technologies, like Hypersonics and Directed Energy Systems, will be crucial for the industry OEMs from a long-term perspective

9. Trend of A&D Industry Consolidation continues with series of Acquisitions and Business Combinations supplemented by JVs & Strategic Alliances

10. Commercial Aerospace's Growth slows with Limited Order Intake, 737MAX Crisis & Production-related Issues

11. Overview of Key, Emerging Technologies that are likely to Shape the future

12. Global Defense Budgetary Trend Overview and Defense Budgetary Spending Levels across Key Markets

13. Key Upcoming, Strategic Defense Programs - Snapshot, Status and Updates (Additional in the Report)

JLTV for replacement of ageing & obsolete HMMWVs

Capabilities upgrade for the M1 Abrams MBTs & M2 Bradley Programs

AMPV & ACV 1.1 programs

Joint Multi Role-Future Vertical Lift (JMR-FVL) program - Next Generation of Rotorcrafts

B-21 Raider-LRS-B Program - next generation strategic bomber

USAF's UH-1N replacement program

U.S. Navy's upcoming program for the replacement of its TH-57 trainer helicopter fleet & the replacement of its in-service destroyer & submarine fleets

Australian Land 400 program

Joint Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) Program

Joint Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) program

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Introduction & Market Overview



Section 2: Aerospace & Defense Dynamics & Key Drivers



Section 3: Industry Trends



Section 4: Market Trends



Section 5: Technology Trends



Section 6: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 7: Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Market Outlook for 2020



Section 9: Strategic Market Outlook Global Aerospace & Defense Market

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

Global Defense Budgetary Trend

Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 Nations

Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

Key Upcoming Defense Programs

Emerging & Gamechanging Technologies

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ufzh2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.