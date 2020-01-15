U.S. Council for Athletes’ Health and Husch Blackwell Announce Launch of Athletics Healthcare Compliance Platform

New platform to transform athletic healthcare, best practices, and education delivery

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Council for Athletes’ Health (USCAH) and Husch Blackwell today announced the launch of Athletics Healthspace, an athletic healthcare platform that promotes compliance with the interassociation guidelines addressing health and safety in college student-athletes.

Athletics Healthspace was developed by USCAH and HB Innovations, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Husch Blackwell, as a new way to deliver healthcare education to athletes through assessments, training, and third-party support. The platform operates as an all-in-one tool to assist with the delivery and execution of compliance requirements by all stakeholders in higher education athletic programs, including parents, student-athletes, coaches, and administrative personnel.

“Athletics Healthspace places all the compliance-related components around athlete health and safety for organizations into one platform. It gets away from the old, traditional model of lecturing or trying to put together independent modules and instead allows third-party experts to deliver engaging content in a very succinct format. When you integrate education, survey management, and assessment through this platform, it gives you a unique way to distribute that content throughout your organization. It’s really an innovative way to think about how we deliver programming around athlete healthcare and safety,”says James R. Borchers, MD, MPH, Co-Founder & President at USCAH.

“We’re proud to bring this resource to a wide audience in order to promote best practices around student-athletes’ health and safety,” said Hayley Hanson, Husch Blackwell partner and leader of the firm’s Education team. “Our Higher Education team has developed several tools that help colleges and universities save time and money while improving compliance, and Athletics Healthspace is a natural extension of our work in these other areas, like Clery Act reporting and compliance.”

Athletics Healthspace is available immediately with features and benefits that include:

Comprehensive, independent, and unbiased athletic program assessment for healthcare compliance

Pro‐active e‐learning modules for staff, athletes and coaches

Participant surveys on e-learning experiences

About USCAH: The U.S. Council for Athletes’ Health (USCAH) was founded upon the apparent need within athletic institutions for trusted, independent partners with the experience and expertise to advise and consult with organizations regarding their healthcare delivery system. USCAH is committed to providing independent and unbiased medical expertise to organizations and individuals dedicated to the optimal health and safety for the athletes they serve.

About Husch Blackwell: Husch Blackwell is an industry-focused law firm with offices in 18 cities across the United States. The firm represents clients around the world in major industries including energy and natural resources; financial services and capital markets; food and agribusiness; healthcare, life sciences and education; real estate, development and construction; and technology, manufacturing and transportation. For more information, visit huschblackwell.com.

Kirsten Hamilton U.S. Council for Athletes' Health 740.972.8900 info@uscah.com Steve Renau Husch Blackwell 816.983.8783 steve.renau@huschblackwell.com



