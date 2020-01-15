LogMeIn Announces New GoTo Marketplace and Latest Partner Integrations

GoTo’s new and improved integrations help customers drive greater productivity and efficiency in their communication and collaboration workflows

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) today announced the launch of the GoTo Marketplace , a single point of access to all of the applications and productivity tools that integrate with LogMeIn’s GoTo suite of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) products. LogMeIn also announced new and improved integrations for the GoTo portfolio, including Salesforce Lightning, Theta Lake, Clio, Zoho and Prezi. The new integrations, built by both LogMeIn and their partners, help drive productivity and efficiency within their customer’s communications and collaboration workflows.



The GoTo Marketplace was built for customers to more easily access all of the applications that integrate with GoTo’s suite of products, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Jive and GoToConnect — which combines the power and reliability of Jive's cloud VoIP phone systems with GoToMeeting's web, audio and video conferencing. Customers can quickly begin using the GoTo suite with applications and productivity tools — ranging from sales, marketing and customer support tools, to scheduling, collaboration, education and learning apps — from one easy-to-navigate website. The GoTo Marketplace provides customers and their end-users a way to build a more personalized workflow offering that fits in to their professional ecosystem based on their specific roles and business needs.

“Working the way our customers want to work, and helping to improve their productivity and efficiency, has been — and continues to be — one of our top priorities,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of UCC at LogMeIn. “This means supporting them from a product standpoint with our meeting, webinar, voice and room solutions, and working within their ecosystem to integrate with the tools they already use. Our new integration marketplace was built with the customer top of mind, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer these exciting new integrations.”

The latest integrations to be included in the GoTo Marketplace are:

Clio and Jive/GoToConnect – With Clio and Jive/GoToConnect, legal practices receive alerts through automated screen pops when a current client is calling, and seamless call-tracking ensures that a recent or past call can be attributed to a time entry which can later be billed in Clio. New matters can also be created or attributed to a call in Jive and instantly synced to Clio.

– With Clio and Jive/GoToConnect, legal practices receive alerts through automated screen pops when a current client is calling, and seamless call-tracking ensures that a recent or past call can be attributed to a time entry which can later be billed in Clio. New matters can also be created or attributed to a call in Jive and instantly synced to Clio. Prezi and GoToWebinar – With Prezi and GoToWebinar you and your content come together on the same screen, similar to a news broadcast, for more engaging visuals in your webinars. This removes the need to switch to a separate screen to show visual references and creates a clearer connection between a person and their visual content.

– With you and your content come together on the same screen, similar to a news broadcast, for more engaging visuals in your webinars. This removes the need to switch to a separate screen to show visual references and creates a clearer connection between a person and their visual content. Theta Lake and GoToMeeting – Theta Lake automates the capture and archiving of video communications and detects compliance risks and unintentional data sharing in video communications. This is extremely valuable for customers in regulated industries who need a process to detect these risks that remain hidden in video communications.

Theta Lake automates the capture and archiving of video communications and detects compliance risks and unintentional data sharing in video communications. This is extremely valuable for customers in regulated industries who need a process to detect these risks that remain hidden in video communications. Salesforce Lightning and GoToMeeting – This integration for GoToMeeting allows users to launch GoToMeeting straight from Salesforce, making it easy to setup face-to-face meetings with leads, contacts and opportunities without ever leaving Salesforce. Users also get full context of prospects with detailed records of sales calls, recordings and conversations histories. Salesforce also integrates with GoToWebinar.

– This integration for GoToMeeting allows users to launch GoToMeeting straight from Salesforce, making it easy to setup face-to-face meetings with leads, contacts and opportunities without ever leaving Salesforce. Users also get full context of prospects with detailed records of sales calls, recordings and conversations histories. Salesforce also integrates with GoToWebinar. Salesforce Lightning and Jive/GoToConnect – Users can click-to-call using Jive Voice and GoToConnect, straight from Salesforce with this new integration, currently in public beta. This integration provides more accurate sales analytics with automatic call logging and daily call tracking, as well as improved efficiency with click-to-call, note taking and finding and responding to missed calls.

– Users can click-to-call using Jive Voice and GoToConnect, straight from Salesforce with this new integration, currently in public beta. This integration provides more accurate sales analytics with automatic call logging and daily call tracking, as well as improved efficiency with click-to-call, note taking and finding and responding to missed calls. Zoho and Jive/GoToConnect — The Zoho CRM-Jive/GoToConnect integration helps sales teams simplify call activity management for inbound and outbound phone calls with call notification screen pop-ups, click-to call dialing, and automatic call logging. Zia Intelligent Call Routing, powered by Zoho’s Intelligent Assistant (ZIA), prioritizes and automatically routes calls to match customer needs with agent skills, enabling companies to deliver first-call resolution and ramp up and improve the caller experience with personalized service, simpler workflows and advanced call management features. Zoho also integrates with GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar.

“Zoho's suite of products, and our market-leading CRM in particular, provide business critical information and serve as a platform for enabling unified customer experiences," said Anand Nergunam, VP Revenue Growth at Zoho. “Integrating it with GoTo’s suite of products helps businesses deliver a personalized customer experience and improve efficiency. Through our partnership, we're making it easier for businesses to leverage the full power of both platforms through simpler workflows and deep integrations."

"Law firms need powerful technology to make their lives, and the lives of their customers, easier. That's why we chose to partner with LogMeIn and their GoTo suite of products,” said Andrew Gay, Manager of App & Developer Ecosystem at Clio. "Combining Clio Manage, Clio's leading practice management software, with Jive, offers law firms across the globe the ability to capture more billable hours and improve a client’s overall experience."

For more information on the GoTo Marketplace, and to check out a comprehensive list of our integrations and partners, visit: https://www.goto.com/integrations

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

