Marimed Launches Its “Betty’s Eddies” Brand in Massachusetts

Betty's Eddies™ Fruit Chews now Available in both Massachusetts Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Programs



Betty’s Eddies was the LeafLink Winner for Best Selling Medical Product in 2019

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, is pleased to announce that Betty's Eddies™, its proprietary, in-house award-winning national cannabis brand, is now available in both Massachusetts Medical Cannabis and Adult-Use Cannabis Programs.

One of the top performing cannabis brands in the United States, Betty's Eddies™ fruit chews are gluten-free, vegan, and produced with organically grown fruits and vegetables. Featuring a full spectrum cannabis oil, they are available in Multi-flavor packs, Betty’s Bedtime, Seasonal Apple Pie, as well as individual flavor packs. Betty’s Eddies are available at both lower and increased dosages in compliance with medical and adult use regulations to meet a wide variety of consumer and patient needs. Betty’s Eddies are manufactured at MariMed’s state-of-the-art licensed production and manufacturing facility in New Bedford.

Introduced last week at the medical cannabis program at Panacea Wellness Dispensary in Middleborough, MA, these products are now offered to all licensed medical and adult use dispensaries throughout the state. Betty’s Eddies and other MariMed cannabis brands are currently available in medical programs in Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Illinois. They will soon to be expanding into the medical program in Puerto Rico and the adult use programs in Nevada and Illinois.

Ryan Crandall, Chief Product Officer and SVP of Sales at MariMed, Inc., said, "Betty’s Eddies achieved significant sales growth in 2019 and we are now focused on expanding this brand’s availability in both existing and new markets during 2020. We appreciate the overwhelming customer support Betty’s Eddies has received, whose market feedback drives our constant development and improvement to ensure that we produce the safest, best tasting, and most effective edibles in cannabis.”

Several recent marketing studies have concluded that infused cannabis products will occupy an increasing share of the overall US cannabis market, which according to the 2019 Marijuana Fact Book, is on pace to exceed 35% growth and $12 billion in sales this year.

Bob Fireman, CEO of MariMed, Inc., said, "This is a considerable milestone for MariMed as we expand this premium brand within the key Massachusetts market. As we continue to roll out Betty’s Eddies and our other strategic licensed brands to more regions in 2020, we believe this will dramatically drive our revenues as we expand our presence into new markets where the demand for high quality, infused cannabis products continues to grow rapidly.”

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.

The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including "Kalm Fusion" and "Betty's Eddies." These precision dosed products are focused on specific medical symptoms and are licensed and distributed across the country.

In 2019, with the enactment of the 2018 US Farm Bill, MariMed formed MariMed Hemp, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to leverage its seed to sale cannabis platform and experience into the emerging hemp-based CBD industry. MariMed Hemp has developed and is marketing a portfolio of CBD brands and products to multiple retailers and direct to consumers both domestically and internationally. MariMed Hemp recently launched its Hemp Engine™ store-within-a-store distribution platform for retailers. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events, including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.



All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact

Jon Levine, CFO

MariMed Inc.

Tel (781) 559-8713

Media Contacts

Jo McCarran, SVP Creative & Branding

MariMed Inc.

jmccarran@marimedinc.com

Annie Graf

KCSA Strategic Communications

agraf@kcsa.com

Investors

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

MRMD@kcsa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.