Schmitt Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results and CFO Appointment

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) (the “Company” or “Schmitt”) today announced its operating results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Highlights of the three and six months ended November 30, 2019:

Schmitt completed the announced sale of the Schmitt Dynamic Balance Systems (“SBS”) business line to Tosei Engineering Corp. and Tosei America, Inc. (collectively “Tosei”) for gross proceeds of $10.5 million on November 22, 2019. This sale allows Schmitt to streamline its focus on the Xact and Acuity business lines. All continuing operation results are a reflection of these two business lines and the Tosei lease, which was entered into on November 22, 2019.





Company revenue decreased 10.8% and 11.5% for the three and six months ended November 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the three and six months ended November 30, 2018. The decrease is attributable to a decline in XACT and Acuity product revenue, partially offset by a 13.0% and 14.6% increase in XACT monitoring revenue for the three months and six months ended November 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the three and six months ended November 30, 2018.





Gross margin decreased 3.9% and increased 0.7% for the three and six months ended November 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the three and six months ended November 30, 2018. The decrease in gross margin from the three months ended November 30, 2018 to the three months ended November 30, 2019 was primarily due to unrecoverable inventory costs. The increase in gross margin from the six months ended November 30, 2018 to the six months ended November 30, 2019 was primarily influenced by favorable product mix shifts and the $70,000 sale of discontinued product line items with no offsetting cost of sales.





Operating expenses increased 21.0% and 6.3% for the three and six months ended November 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the three and six months ended November 30, 2018. These results include expenses of $466,707 and $508,681 incurred during the three and six months ended November 30, 2019, respectively, that are not expected to be incurred in future periods.





Adjusted EBITDA was $(83,712) and $(295,226) for the three and six months ended November 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $(167,606) and $(284,166) for the three and six months ended November 30, 2018, respectively.





Net loss from continuing operations per fully diluted share was $(0.15) and $(0.20) for the three and six months ended November 30, 2019. Excluding expenses not expected to be incurred in future periods, including unrecoverable inventory costs, non-GAAP EPS was $(0.03) and $(0.09) for the three and six months ended November 20, 2019, respectively.

“The SBS sale has unlocked significant value for our shareholders while partnering the SBS business line and employees with a partner that is strategically positioned and resourced to maximize SBS’s potential. We wish SBS/Accretech much success in the years ahead,” commented Michael R. Zapata. Schmitt’s CEO and Chairman.

“As we look ahead to Schmitt 2.0, we will seek to make focused and prudent investments to better determine our businesses’ potential. Although our improvements to Company operations are starting to reflect in the financials, the limited size of the two units and the high administrative burden create a hurdle the Company must overcome. We are exploring ways to streamline our operations to better focus our time and efforts on the analysis of the Company’s markets and growth potential of Schmitt’s businesses in order to maximize our earnings potential.”

“Similar to the 8.9% share purchase we announced in December 2019, we will seek to deploy capital based on return on investment. At this time, we intend to selectively invest in high-return organic investments while retaining the majority of our capital for share repurchases and/or select acquisition opportunities.”

BUSINESS UPDATES

CFO Appointment

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Schmidt as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Schmidt most recently served as Schmitt’s Controller from October 2019 through January 2020. Prior to his role as Controller he served as Schmitt’s Business Development and Financial Analyst since February 2019, where he was vital in the SBS/Tosei diligence process and the successful sale of the business unit. Prior to Schmitt Mr. Schmidt was an analyst at Sententia Capital Management (“Sententia”) from 2016-2019. Prior to joining Sententia, Mr. Schmidt was an analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions Department at Craig-Hallum Capital Group, where he closed sell-side engagements in the lower middle market. Mr. Schmidt has a B.S. from Florida State University magna cum laude and attended Columbia Business School, MBA, Value Investing Program.

“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to welcome Jamie as our CFO. During his time, he has proven vital in the analysis and execution of the Company’s financials under both Ann Ferguson and Gina Walker. I’d like to thank Gina again for her work and her impact on Schmitt, and I am excited to continue to unlock Schmitt’s potential with Jamie as CFO,” stated Mr. Zapata.

Share Repurchases

On December 17, 2019, the Company announced the purchase of 365,490 Shares, or 8.9% of the Company’s outstanding shares, from its second largest shareholder for $3.25 per share. This private transaction was outside of the recently announced $2 million share repurchase plan (the “Plan”). To date, no shares have been repurchased under the Plan, which remains active.

Summary data for the three months ended November 31, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended November 30, 2019 2018 Change ($) Change (%) Total net revenue $ 1,033,102 $ 1,157,999 $ (124,897) (10.8%) Gross margin 37.7% 41.6% Operating expenses $ 998,607 $ 825,503 173,104 21.0% Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (599,058) $ (339,484) (259,574) Net (loss) per fully diluted share from continuing operations $ (0.15) $ (0.08)

Summary data for the six months ended November 30, 2019 and 2018 :

Six Months Ended November 30, 2019 2018 Change ($) Change (%) Total net revenue $ 2,127,879 $ 2,404,121 $ (276,242) (11.5%) Gross margin 40.7% 40.0% Operating expenses $ 1,705,845 $ 1,604,059 101,786 6.3% Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (821,185) $ (634,697) (186,488) Net (loss) per fully diluted share from continuing operations $ (0.20) $ (0.16)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

November 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

November 30, 2019 (Loss) before income taxes from continuing operations $ (603,497 ) $ (829,014 ) Depreciation and Amortization 41,249 83,277 EBITDA from continuing operations $ (562,248 ) $ (745,737 ) Adjusted for: Non-recurring income from discontinued product line (64,270 ) (134,269 ) Unrecoverable inventory costs 76,099 76,099 Non-recurring expenses 466,707 508,681 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ (83,712 ) $ (295,226 ) Three Months Ended

November 30, 2018 Six Months Ended

November 30, 2018 (Loss) before income taxes from continuing operations $ (337,370 ) $ (630,470 ) Depreciation and Amortization 44,484 88,974 EBITDA from continuing operations $ (292,886 ) $ (541,496 ) Adjusted for: Non-recurring expenses 125,280 257,330 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ (167,606 ) $ (284,166 )

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS:

Three Months Ended

November 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

November 30, 2019 Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (599,058 ) $ (821,185 ) Adjusted for: Non-recurring (loss) from discontinued product line (64,270 ) (134,269 ) Unrecoverable inventory costs 76,099 76,099 Non-recurring expenses 466,707 508,681 Adjusted net (loss) from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ (120,522 ) $ (370,674 ) Non-GAAP (loss) per fully diluted share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 )

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc., founded in 1987, designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products, solutions and services through its Acuity® and Xact® product lines. Acuity provides laser and white light sensor distance measurement and dimensional sizing products, and our Xact line provides ultrasonic-based remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring revenues for markets in the Internet of Things environment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Schmitt’s business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to Schmitt’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes to this document made by wire services or internet service providers.

For more information contact: Michael R. Zapata, President and CEO

Jamie Schmidt, CFO and Treasurer

(503) 227-7908 or visit our web site at www.schmitt-ind.com





SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

November 30, 2019 May 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,105,462 $ 1,467,435 Restricted cash 420,000 - Accounts receivable, net 395,241 631,126 Inventories 1,077,618 1,241,132 Prepaid expenses 47,575 101,617 Current assets held for sale - 5,192,384 Total current assets 14,045,896 8,633,694 Property and equipment, net 657,354 676,387 Other assets Intangible assets, net 339,894 392,185 Noncurrent assets held for sale - 162,987 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,043,144 $ 9,865,253 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 226,266 $ 102,566 Accrued commissions 41,516 71,663 Accrued payroll liabilities 22,150 112,351 Customer deposits and prepayments 103,002 78,376 Other accrued liabilities 699,923 128,353 Income taxes payable 69,100 491 Current portion of long-term liabilities - 20,828 Current liabilities held for sale - 849,149 Total current liabilities 1,161,957 1,363,777 Long-term liabilities - 28,543 Total liabilities 1,161,957 1,392,320 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, no par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 4,127,632 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2019 and 4,032,878 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2019 13,438,041 13,245,439 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (527,827 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 443,146 (4,244,679 ) Total stockholders’ equity 13,881,187 8,472,933 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 15,043,144 $ 9,865,253

SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended November 30, Six Months Ended November 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 1,033,102 $ 1,157,999 $ 2,127,879 $ 2,404,121 Cost of revenue 643,348 675,872 1,260,771 1,443,308 Gross profit 389,754 482,127 867,108 960,813 Operating expenses: General, administration and sales 993,230 800,671 1,697,382 1,556,651 Research and development 5,377 24,832 8,463 47,408 Total operating expenses 998,607 825,503 1,705,845 1,604,059 Operating (loss) (608,853) (343,376) (838,737) (643,246) Other income, net 5,356 6,006 9,723 12,776 (Loss) before income taxes (603,497) (337,370) (829,014) (630,470) Provision for income taxes (4,439) 2,114 (7,829) 4,227 Net (loss) from continuing operations (599,058) (339,484) $ (821,185) $ (634,697) Income from discontinued operations, including gain on sale, net of tax 5,117,005 84,212 5,509,010 167,608 Net income (loss) $ 4,517,947 $ (255,272) $ 4,687,825 $ (467,089) Net (loss) per common share from continuing operations: Basic $ (0.15) $ (0.08) $ (0.20) $ (0.16) Weighted average number of common shares, basic 4,083,538 3,994,545 4,030,709 3,994,545 Diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.08) $ (0.20) $ (0.16) Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 4,083,538 3,994,545 4,030,709 3,994,545 Net income per common share from discontinued operations: Basic $ 1.25 $ 0.02 $ 1.37 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares, basic 4,083,538 3,994,545 4,030,709 3,994,545 Diluted $ 1.25 $ 0.02 $ 1.37 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 4,083,538 3,994,545 4,030,709 3,994,545 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.11 $ (0.06) $ 1.16 $ (0.12) Weighted average number of common shares, basic 4,083,538 3,994,545 4,030,709 3,994,545 Diluted $ 1.11 $ (0.06) $ 1.16 $ (0.12) Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 4,083,538 3,994,545 4,030,709 3,994,545 Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 4,517,947 $ (255,272) $ 4,687,825 $ (467,089) Foreign currency translation adjustment 527,827 (5,907) 527,827 73,737 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,045,774 $ (261,179) $ 5,215,652 $ (393,352)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.