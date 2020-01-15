New HealthEquity Investment Desktop Maximizes Ease of Investing Health Savings Accounts

Investment Desktop 2.0 allows Americans to better invest their HSA Funds

/EIN News/ -- DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY), a leading provider of health savings accounts (HSAs) and complementary consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), announced the release of its Investment Desktop 2.0, an elevated, digital platform experience, transforming the way members manage and grow their HSAs. The new desktop makes it easier and more cost effective to invest with HealthEquity.



Based on HealthEquity’s extensive research, the desktop solution is designed to help address key barriers keeping individuals and families from investing their HSAs. Too few are capitalizing on opportunities and resources available to help increase their HSA funds due to fear, inexperience and perceived difficulty.

The benefits and key features of HealthEquity’s new investment desktop include:

Education Center – provides benefits managers and members access to investment calculators and educational guides

– provides benefits managers and members access to investment calculators and educational guides Simplified Enrollment – allows members to easily initiate their HSA and begin investing on their own terms

– allows members to easily initiate their HSA and begin investing on their own terms Enhanced Management – simplifies transaction decision making and execution

– simplifies transaction decision making and execution On-Screen Platform Guidance – provides real-time, step-by-step navigation for a more informed investing experience

– provides real-time, step-by-step navigation for a more informed investing experience Lower Fees – caps administrative and investment advisory fees allowing members to retain more of their HSA dollars

In addition, HealthEquity independently provides fund options to members based on one measure – the value to the member. The company does not receive revenue from funding entities, meaning members can rely on the platform to provide unbiased, balanced options.

“We’re laser-focused on helping people manage their healthcare today and achieve long-term financial well-being,” said Dr. Steve Neeleman, founder and vice chair of HealthEquity. “Our encompassing investment desktop solution offers individuals and families the ability to increase their financial security with an affordable, effective and intuitive platform and confidently invest their HSA dollars.”

HealthEquity’s investment desktop encourages members to strategically accumulate wealth with self-service tools to select funding options quickly and easily. With an improved user experience, members can view, select and update their options in only a few clicks.

Prospective and current employers can learn more about HealthEquity’s investment desktop platform by contacting their relationship manager, completing this form, or calling HealthEquity’s Sales team at 866-855-8908, Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. CST.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity administers health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer directed benefits for nearly 12 million members in partnership with employers, benefits advisors and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Media Contact:

Maureen Locus

214-492-8043

pr@healthequity.com



