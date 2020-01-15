Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market Outlook, 2020-2038 - Huge Order Backlogs and Clear Visibility of Order Book Positions Drive the Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Annual Review - 2020 - Key Trends, Issues & Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Force Field Analysis, Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines market is in a strong upswing phase with most engine manufacturers; buoyed by the huge order backlogs & clear visibility of order book positions; have been focusing on ramping up production output to meet delivery timelines with some transitioning from production of previous generation engines to latest engine programs. The same is likely to translate into significant top line growth for the industry over the next decade.



Next generation aviation turbofan engines, featuring a high bypass ratio and extensive usage of technological innovations from the competing engine powerhouses have just entered service over the recent years, are proving their mettle in grueling, active duty service and are likely to form a major chunk of new deliveries over medium term while older stalwarts, especially, CFM56 & V2500 are lining up for overhauls boosting service revenues for engine OEMs.



The battle between GTF vs. LEAP rages on in the narrow body aircraft market at the turn of the decade with LEAP more advantageously positioned overall with a better in-service performance track record so far while GE & Rolls Royce slug it out in the global wide body aircraft market which shows early signs of stagnation reflected by the order intake across aircraft manufacturers for 2019 with the market turning towards operating longer range narrow bodies for long haul operations on thin routes.



The ongoing trade war situations, wave of protectionism and macroeconomic slowdown as well as environmental uncertainty have been impacting the air traffic & cargo growth with airline profits projected to decline by almost 5% year on year for 2019 following a second downward revisionary forecast with a recovery in 2020 highly contingent on developments on the global trade scenario.



Additionally, the tightening of regulatory mandates, with the latest European environmental taxes and the upcoming CORSIA emissions reduction & offsetting scheme, are likely to put further pressure on airlines profitability along with an excess capacity situation likely to result from the return of MAX fleet in 2020. Additionally, a surge in crude oil prices emanating from the political volatility in the Middle East is likely to further exacerbate the situation and put even more pressure on airlines profitability.



Against this backdrop, the report analyzes and provides insights into key industry, market & technology trends likely to shape the future of the global commercial aircraft turbofan engines market over near to medium term followed by outlining emerging, potential growth opportunities.



Report Excerpts & Key Themes of Analysis



1. CFM rapidly scaling up production of LEAP engines as it plans to complete the scheduled transition from full scale production of CFM56 engines to the LEAP engines family through 2020. However, Boeing's decision to temporarily halt production of 737MAX from January 2020 could create potential issues for CFM if it extends farther into 2020.

2. De-preservation of LEAP-1B engines, powering the 400 odd stored 737MAX aircrafts, and getting them airborne in a coordinated & timely manner would be a key task ahead for CFM in 2020 post receipt of regulatory approvals.

3. Rolls Royce staying future focused aiming at the next generation of aircraft programs from Boeing & Airbus, likely towards the second half of 2020s, with focus on development of next generation engine programs, in addition, to active development of capabilities in the hybrid & electric propulsion technologies remain as key focus areas for the medium term

4. Sorting out in-service issues on the Trent 1000 engine remains top near term priority for Rolls Royce as pressures on profitability loom

5. The 777X's maiden flight powered by the GE 9X engine, test flight program and a smooth entry into service will be the real litmus test & core focus for GE in 2020 which is also planning to further up the ante on Rolls Royce in the global wide body aircraft engines market

6. The technology landscape across the industry is evolving radically with the engine OEMs focusing significantly on the development of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for commercial & general aviation applications - Updates on Developments & the Road Ahead

7. Urban Aerial Mobility (UAM) being looked at by most engine OEMs as a key growth avenue & the next big thing over medium term - Analysis of plans by key Engine OEMs pertaining to UAM

8. Resurgence of Supersonic Business Jets also being looked at a key growth opportunity by the engine manufacturers over medium term

9. Analysis of emerging global macroeconomic environment & trade scenario over near term & likely impact on passenger as well as cargo traffic growth

10. Insights into Airlines profitability scenario over near term and implications for the market

11. Tightening global regulatory norms pertaining to CO2 emissions from Aviation and analysis of upcoming Carbon offset & mitigation schemes, including, CORSIA



Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Introduction & Market Overview



Section 2: Market Segmentation

Global Aviation Gas Turbine Engines Market Key Segments

Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan In-Service Engines Fleet

Section 3: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market Dynamics & Key Drivers



Section 4: Industry Trends



Section 5: Market Trends



Section 6: Technology Trends



Section 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 8: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market Outlook for 2020



Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - 2019-2038

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector

Global Demand Outlook Commercial Aircrafts 2019-2038

Demand Growth Projections for Aviation Turbofan Engines 2019-2038 Engines Demand Forecasts - in Numbers Value of Projected Engines sales over the forecast period - In $Trillion

Engines Demand Projections by Market Segments In Units and Value Through 2038

Engines Demand Forecasts by Thrust Class - In Units and Value Through 2038

Engines Demand Forecasts by Geographic Regions - Through 2038 - In Units and Value North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Companies Mentioned



GE

Rolls Royce

GTF

LEAP

Boeing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la1cbz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.