Analysis on the World's $1.59B Tangential Flow Filtration Market, 2019-2024 - Increasing Adoption of Single-use Technologies and GAMP Guidelines Trigger Growth
Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product (TFF System, Membrane Filter), Application (Bioprocess, Viral Vector Purification), Technique (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration), Material Type (PES/PS Membrane), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tangential flow filtration market is estimated to reach USD 1,589.9 million by 2024 from USD 943.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of tangential flow filtration (TFF) over normal flow filtration (NFF), increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and increased cGMP adoption. However, the high capital expenditure required to set up new production facilities is a major factor restraining the growth of this market.
The tangential flow filtration market comprises major players such as Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Repligen Corporation (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The membrane filter segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into systems, membrane filters, and accessories. The membrane filters segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The growing adoption of membrane filters in the pharmaceutical industry is mainly due to their advantages over dead-end filters, such as high throughput, high accuracy, high flow rate, less filtration time, no membrane fouling, and minimized cross-contamination. In addition to this, the availability of these filters in a variety of polymers, pore sizes, diameters, and surface types for site-specific applications is also supporting the growth of this market.
Microfiltration is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on technology, the market is segmented into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and other TFF technologies. The microfiltration segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to its efficacy in removing natural and synthetic organic matter to reduce fouling potential.
Viral vector and vaccine purification segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
By application, the market is segmented into bioprocess applications, viral vector and vaccine purification, and other applications (drug formulation, blood plasma fractionation, media, and buffer preparation, and pharmaceutical water purification). The viral vector and vaccine purification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Owing to vaccine safety regulations, the viral vector and vaccine purification trend has been shifted from classical purification methods like sucrose gradient centrifugation towards more sophisticated techniques like TFF and liquid chromatography.
Asia-Pacific to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for generic drugs and biosimilars, significant investments by biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs in emerging Asia-Pacific countries, the increasing focus on healthcare modernization, and demand for low-cost medicines are supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Tangential Flow Filtration Market Overview
4.2 North America: Market Share, By Product & Country (2019)
4.3 Market, By Material (2017-2024)
4.4 Market, By Application, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)
4.5 Market, By Technique, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Advantages of Tangential Flow Filtration Over Normal Flow Filtration
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies
5.2.1.3 Increased Adoption of GAMP Guidelines
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Capital Expenditure Required to Set Up New Production Facilities
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Opportunities in Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Increased Therapeutic Applications of Recombinant Proteins
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complexities Introduced by the Interaction of Charged Excipients and Proteins
6 Tangential Flow Filtration Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Systems
6.2.1 Reusable Systems
6.2.1.1 Reusable Systems Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2018
6.2.2 Single-Use Systems
6.2.2.1 Reduced Need for Product Validation and Minimized Cross-Contamination Risks Boost the Adoption of Single-Use Systems
6.3 Membrane Filters
6.3.1 Cassettes
6.3.1.1 The Cassettes Segment Dominated the Membrane Filters Market in 2018
6.3.2 Capsules & Cartridges
6.3.2.1 Increased Flow Path and Higher Efficiency of Hollow-Fiber Filters have Contributed to the Significant Market Share of Capsules & Cartridges
6.3.3 Other Membrane Filters
6.4 Accessories
6.4.1 Rising Adoption of TFF Systems and Membrane Filters Will Drive the Use of Associated Accessories
7 Tangential Flow Filtration Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 PES/PS
7.2.1 High Reliability and Wide Applications have Ensured the Market Dominance of PES/PS
7.3 Regenerated Cellulose
7.3.1 Wide Applications in Upstream Processing Will Boost Market Growth
7.4 Other Materials
8 Tangential Flow Filtration Market, By Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ultrafiltration
8.2.1 Wide Range of Ultrafiltration Applications in the Pharma-Biotech Industry Will Drive Market Growth
8.3 Microfiltration
8.3.1 Growing Adoption of Microfiltration in the Clarification and Separation of Cell Debris Applications Drives Market Growth
8.4 Other Tangential Flow Filtration Techniques
9 Tangential Flow Filtration Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bioprocess Applications
9.2.1 Downstream Applications
9.2.1.1 Wide Applications of Ultrafiltration and Single-Use TFF in Downstream Processing are Major Factors Boosting Market Growth
9.2.2 Upstream Applications
9.2.2.1 TFF and ATF Perfusion Systems are Considered to Be the Most Suitable Membrane Filters for Upstream Applications
9.3 Viral Vector & Vaccine Purification
9.3.1 Vaccine Safety Regulations Promote the Use of TFF for Vaccine Purification Applications - A Major Market Growth Driver
9.4 Other Applications
10 Tangential Flow Filtration Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.4.1 Key Product Launches
11.4.2 Key Agreements & Collaborations
11.4.3 Key Acquisitions
11.4.4 Key Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Merck Millipore
12.2 Danaher Corporation
12.3 Sartorius AG
12.4 GE Healthcare
12.5 Repligen Corporation
12.6 Parker Hannifin Corporation
12.7 Alfa Laval Corporate AB
12.8 Andritz AG
12.9 Watersep Bioseparations Corporation
12.10 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC
12.11 Solaris Biotechnology Srl
12.12 Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.
12.13 Sterlitech Corporation
12.14 Synder Filtration, Inc.
12.15 Other Companies
12.15.1 Pendotech
12.15.2 Artesyn Biosolutions
12.15.3 Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd.
12.15.4 Bionet
12.15.5 Sysbiotech GmbH
12.15.6 Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vb370e
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
