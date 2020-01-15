/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blueberry Ingredient Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blueberry market is forecasted to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



About half of the blueberries produced are utilized for processed ingredients, such as purees, concentrates, juices, and dried blueberries, which will continue to support the market growth in the upcoming years. Increase in the production of blueberries in recent years has minimized the demand-supply gap.



However, the supply of blueberries is still limited, which affects the market growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific and African region. The growing demand for dried blueberry in the breakfast cereal and frozen dessert industries has triggered the growth of the market studied. The growing demand for fresh blueberries is globally affecting the supply of processed blueberries. In recent years, the demand for fresh blueberries has increased globally, especially in the European Union.



Market Trends



Increased Trend of Healthy Snacking



Blueberries are among the most nutrient-dense berries as they are high in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. Health conscious consumers are preferring blueberry contained food products, as blueberries decrease the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and overall mortality. Blueberries also promote hair and skin health, increased energy, and overall lower weight, which have triggered the demand for food products containing blueberry ingredients.



For instance, according to Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, between 2007 and 2016, 1,007 food products containing blueberry ingredients were launched in Canada. Increasing application of blueberry in healthy snack bars and Greek yoghurt is expected to boost the market growth as the consumers are more preferring these products for healthy snack option, as they are low in fat and contains real fruit bits and is a rich source of calcium and protein.



North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market



The U.S blueberry ingredient market is the major revenue contributor in the North American region. The country continues to grow significantly in terms of production acres and farming and processing efficiencies. Rising public awareness regarding the health benefits attributed to the berry is driving the market's growth.



Mexico is one of those exporters of blueberries to Japan, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, however, the United States is the major exporter. The rising demand for healthy eating habits and the inclusion of fruits as a part of daily nutrition is driving the European market.



Competitive Landscape



The global blueberry ingredient market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players competing for market shares. Major players, like Agrana Beteiligungs-ag, Sensient Technologies, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&D Co Ltd, and Futureceuticals, hold a significant position in the global blueberry ingredient market. There are various small and medium local players holding a significant share in the market.



Nestle, Danone, and Kellogg were the top companies to launch products containing blueberry ingredients. Owing to the highly fragmented nature of the market, the major companies hold a share of approximately 7%, in the global market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Pharmaceutical

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement

5.2 By Ingredient Type

5.2.1 Frozen Blueberry

5.2.2 Dried Blueberry

5.2.3 Blueberry Juice Concentrate

5.2.4 Blueberry Puree

5.2.5 Other Ingredient Types (Powder, etc)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ingredion Incorporated

6.4.2 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

6.4.3 DOHLER GmbH

6.4.4 Sensient Technologies

6.4.5 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&D Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Naturex

6.4.7 FutureCeuticals

6.4.8 Scenic Fruit Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikc3uu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.