Whitestone Sees Expansion of Thriving Businesses at Its Market Street at DC Ranch Property with the Addition of Vic and Ola’s and The Copper Club

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well-known local owner and operator of the Soul Café in Scottsdale, AZ, Sheila Bryson brings her latest concept creations Vic & Ola’s and the Copper Club to Market Street at DC Ranch. The visionary who put the heart into Soul Café, Chef Sheila Bryson is known as one of Scottsdale's most creative entrepreneurs who has her finger on the pulse of what the Scottsdale community’s appetite has craved for more than a decade. She has been setting trends in dining and fashion with her award-winning restaurants and her stylish clothing boutiques, Barbwire Western Couture and Lost Soul boutique, and now is coming to DC Ranch.



Whitestone Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “We are pleased to have Chef Sheila join us at DC Ranch. We take great pride in helping our existing tenants expand their thriving businesses and achieve their own distinctive ‘American Dream.’ Chef Sheila has been part of the Whitestone family since we first expanded into Scottsdale and we are pleased she chose another one of our properties to open another of her exciting concepts.”

About Market Street at DC Ranch

Market Street at DC Ranch, is now 96.8% occupied and is a mixed-use lifestyle property that is Safeway grocery anchored, offering service-based retail, carefully curated restaurants, and office space anchored by financial firms Wells Fargo, MidFirst Bank, and Edward Jones. In addition, the property also offers CUBExec Workspace, www.cubexec.com/market-street/ which provides growing entrepreneurs a location to thrive and grow.

About Vic and Ola’s

Vic & Ola’s is a Southern Italian cuisine concept that serves family recipes handed down through generations with a modern local flare. Vic & Ola's brings a delicious fusion of flavors and cultures of Southern Italy and the American South to north Scottsdale. The DC Ranch location also features a festive outdoor patio area.

About The Copper Club

The Copper Club is an event venue committed to exceeding its client’s expectations and providing its guests with undivided attention, unparalleled service, and all the tools needed to host seamless and beautiful events. Owned by innovative chef Sheila Bryson, who has been in The Valley of the Sun since the 1980’s, The Copper Club venue allows her the ability to bring her passion of being in the kitchen and providing a great experience for her clients to their own personal event. No event is too big or too small to make it an unforgettable experience!

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Whitestone REIT Contact:

Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com





