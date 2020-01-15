iCoreRx Chosen as TDA Perks’ Preferred ePrescribe Partner

/EIN News/ -- WINDERMERE, FL, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect Inc. (OTC:ICCT) announces the Texas Dental Association Perks Program (TDA Perks) endorsement of iCoreRx, the dedicated, cloud-based, electronic prescribing tool from iCoreConnect. iCoreRx is specifically designed to save providers time and protect patients from opioid abuse. The ePrescription tool complies with state mandates, including electronic prescribing of controlled substances.



This summer, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2174, requiring electronic prescribing of all controlled substances (Schedule II–V) beginning January 1, 2021. TDA Perks leadership is proactively protecting its member dentists with an affordable, fully-compliant solution. “iCoreRx immediately puts an accurate, low-cost, fully-compliant ePrescription resource into the hands of Texas dentists. “We are thrilled to provide a trusted option for TDA members to use in their practices,” shares TDA Perks General Manager Donovan Osio.

As of January, Walmart and Sam’s Club now require ePrescriptions for controlled substances. “It would be a disaster if dentists are unable to prescribe to those major pharmacies,” iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott states. “iCoreRx allows TDA member dentists to send ePrescriptions to the pharmacy of their patients’ choice with no disruption.”

iCoreRx is more than a quick, accurate, HIPAA-compliant ePrescription tool. McDermott elaborates, “iCoreRx provides a digital copy and audit trail of every prescription sent. It also interfaces with many popular practice management systems, improving efficiency and saving time.” iCoreRx has a built-in Lexicomp directory for quick and easy selection of the exact medication needed, as well as its available doses. And if a dentist prescribes certain drugs or sets of drugs frequently, iCoreRx can save them to “Doctor’s Favorites” for quick selection.

Within iCoreRx, providers may choose to connect directly with any state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PMP). iCoreRx with the PMP function provides real-time access to the latest state data in one step. iCoreRx + PMP simplifies mandatory prescription checks through a single screen interface with a provider’s practice management system, eliminating manual data entry and showing patient information alongside the PMP data.

iCoreRx is the fourth iCoreConnect software product endorsed by the TDA Perks program. Earlier this year, TDA Perks endorsed iCoreHuddle practice revenue optimizer. TDA Perks endorsed iCoreDental cloud-based practice management (Electronic Health Record) in 2015 and iCoreExchange (HIPAA-compliant email) in 2013.

iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently-engaged healthcare providers, including approximately 2,000 dentists and physicians who helped design and develop iCoreDental (dental practice management system), iCoreMD (medical EHR) and iCoreExchange (HIPAA-compliant email).

iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 25 IoT Solution Providers – 2019 by CIO Applications Magazine

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

- Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

- New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- North Carolina Dental Society (iCoreRx)

- South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle, iCoreFlex, iCoreRx)

- Texas Dental Association Perks Program (TDA Perks) (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx)

- Virginia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect (OTC:ICCT) is a publicly-traded, cloud-based software and technology company providing secure communication and healthcare practice management. Approximately 2,000 physicians and dentists helped design and develop iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email, as well as iCoreMD and iCoreDental cloud-based practice management Electronic Health Records (EHR) software. All iCoreConnect healthcare industry software meets the federal government’s strict laws for HIPAA-compliant communication. Its EHR software achieved certification by the federal government’s Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

SOURCE iCoreConnect, Inc.

PUB NO. 2000.031.011520

Cile Spelce

cspelce@icoreconnect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.