RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces January 2020 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of January. The distribution will be payable on February 7, 2020 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2020.



About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts, with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.9 billion as at September 30, 2019. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2019, our portfolio is comprised of 225 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 39.3 million square feet including residential rental and 14 development properties (at RioCan's Interest). To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Information contact:

Terri Andrianopoulos

VP Marketing & Communications, RioCan REIT

416 646 8138

tandrianop@riocan.com

