ChromaDex Achieves New Regulatory Milestones in the European Union & Australia

ChromaDex receives authorizations to sell its patented, NAD+ boosting nicotinamide riboside chloride in the European Union and in Australia with market exclusivity

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced regulatory authorizations to sell its patented nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR, or Niagen®) to consumers in both the European Union and in Australia.



ChromaDex received its listing number for Tru Niagen® on the Australian Registry of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) on January 8, 2020. The Company also received authorization to sell its patented nicotinamide riboside chloride as a novel food in the European Union on January 10, 2020. As the regulatory applicants and innovators, ChromaDex benefits from market exclusivity in Australia until December 2021 and market exclusivity in the EU until February 2025.

“These regulatory notifications allow us to bring our clinically validated Tru Niagen® to the people of Europe and Australia,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We look forward to product launches with our distribution partners in these important markets.”

Niagen® is the only commercially available NR which has twice been successfully reviewed under U.S. Food & Drug Association's (FDA) new dietary ingredient (NDI) notification requirement and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (GRAS). ChromaDex also secured regulatory approval on its patent-protected ingredient in Canada.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen, please visit www.chromadex.com .

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside chloride, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

