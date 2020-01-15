Global Personal Care & Cosmetic Preservatives Market Analysis; 2015-2018 and Forecast; 2020-2025
The study aims to analyse and forecast the global personal care and cosmetic preservatives market for 2018. Market measurements have been analyzed for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and a forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The base year for the study is 2018.
Manufacturer strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and new market developments concerning products and technologies have been discussed in the competitive analysis segment involving manufacturers (Dow, Evonik, BASF, Clariant, Sumitsu, Ashland, AkzoNobel, Symrise, Chemipol, Lonza) and Tier II suppliers.
In recent years, the safety data for preservatives in personal care and cosmetic product are being looked at with increased precaution by consumers as well as regulatory bodies. There has been an increasingly popular trend of limiting the use of traditional preservatives the personal care and cosmetic products or even removing them altogether. These restrictions are in response to legislative reviews based on consumer concern about the safety of products.
Research Scope
- Market trends (regulations/mandates about personal care and cosmetic preservatives, new product developments, technologies, and market competition)
- Regional trends (North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)
- Product trends, value chain analysis, and pricing analysis for all the product segments
- Highlights of key opportunities and companies to action
The study analyzes the product segments including parabens, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives (FRPs), phenols & alcohols, organic acids, quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) and others (Iodopropynyl Butyl Carbamate, Chlorophenesin).
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the size of the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market in value and unit shipment? How long will the market continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What technology, pricing, product, and regulatory trends are seen in the market?
- What are the drivers and restraints that impact the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market?
- What are the Mega Trends that impact the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market?
- What are the regional hotspots for growth in the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market?
- What are the various growth opportunities that are present in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Geographical Scope
- Industry Overview
- Market Scope
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market Definitions by Product
- Product Trends - Parabens
- Product Trends - Phenols & Alcohols
- Product Trends - Formaldehyde Releasers
- Market Segmentation
- Product Blends - Application Matrix
- Manufacturer - Product Matrix
- Mega Market Trends
- Market Evolution
- Value Chain
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Distribution Channel
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Personal care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Driver Explained
- Market Restraints
- Market Restraint Explained
4. Regulatory Landscape
- Regulations - An Overview
- Regulations - By Product Segments
5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Analysis Discussion
- Regional Hot Spots
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Source
- Revenue Forecast by Source
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Source
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Source
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market
- Manufacturer Market Share
- Manufacturer Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Notable Market Activities
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Demand Driven by Changing Consumer Preferences
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Demand for Natural Products
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. North America Region Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Source
- Revenue Forecast by Source
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Source
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Source
9. Europe Region Analysis
10. APAC Region Analysis
11. Rest of the World Region Analysis
12. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
13. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Partial List of Companies in Others - Competitive Analysis
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- AkzoNobel
- Ashland
- BASF
- Chemipol
- Clariant
- Dow
- Evonik
- Lonza
- Sumitsu
- Symrise
