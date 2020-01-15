Neural Networks Market Report 2019: Key Business Applications and Benefits
The "Neural Networks: Key Business Applications and Benefits" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In brief, this research service covers the following points:
- Neural networks - Technology overview
- Neural networks market landscape
- Key target industries
- Companies offering neural networks
- Intellectual property (IP) analysis
- Future growth opportunities
Neural networks are an advanced computational technology that is designed and built to work much like neurons in the human brain. This technology uses various optimization algorithms that recognizes hidden patterns of raw data to correlate, classify, and give desired output through continuously learning and improving approach.
Neural networks improve decision-making processes by identifying and analyzing hidden relationships and patterns in a huge complex data set and variances to predict the best possible outcomes. One of the key applications of neural networks technology is providing accurate data forecasting and predictions.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Research Scope
- Research Methodology
- Key Findings
Introduction to Neural Networks - Technology Overview
- Overview of Neural Networks
- Evolution of Neural Networks Technology
- Neural Network Algorithm
- Types of Neural Networks
Neural Networks - Market Landscape
- Market Size - Global Neural Networks Market
- Key Market Driving Factors
- Key Market Challenges
Key Target Industries
- Top Four Industries Using Neural Networks
- Neural Networks Use Cases - Financial Services
- Neural Networks Use Cases - Pharma
- Neural Networks Use Cases - Retail
- Neural Networks Use Cases - Energy & Utilities
Companies to Watch - List of Companies Offering Neural Network Solutions
- Alyuda Research LLC
- Clarifai, Inc.
- NeuralWare
- Ward Systems Group, Inc.
- Neurala
Intellectual Property/Patents Overview
- Patent Landscape - Neural Networks
- Neural Networks Patent Activity by Sub-technologies and Regions
- Key Patents
Key Takeaways
- Future Growth Opportunities
Industry Contacts
- Key Contacts
