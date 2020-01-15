Lindy Brewster of OR Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindy Brewster is the principal of OR Consulting, a firm breaking new ground in leadership education and development. Her approach is different from anyone else tackling the same kind of goals—such as teamwork, cultural change and organizational success. That’s because this in-demand coach and strategist began her career as a clinical psychologist before she moved into business management. So, Lindy uses both psychology framework and business framework while working out matters with leaders and their teams.

Lindy says that human behavior has always been the underlying factor; some behaviors will hinder success while others will drive it. The awareness of behaviors, along with our emotions their causes and consequences, helps people connect with others, have a sense of ownership, lead with respect, and achieve goals collaboratively. If your people don’t have effective behaviors, Lindy notes, even the best structure or business strategy won’t work.

OR Consulting was initially established in the US in 2001 in Reston and is currently headquartered in Northern Virginia, so naturally a large part of the client base are government agencies and contractors. But that is not everyone they work with. The consultancy’s core practices include team development, mergers and acquisitions, union/management partnership, culture change, and strategic leadership training. Recognized as one of our Women Making a Difference, Lindy believes her greatest area of impact has been in leadership development-- enabling leaders and teams to work together, in a more integrated manner. This way, everyone has input and is equally respected for their experience and perceptions. It transforms their thinking, and thereby, what they are able achieve as a team.

Lindy has earned other honors too. She is on the Forbes Coaches Council, an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society and a member of the James Madison University Summit Series. She has often been published by authorities that address teamwork and industry. One recent article focused on technology and how the best leaders lean into it (as opposed to fearing change.) Another was about leadership and the integrated mindset.

“I love this work because it is a different challenge for every client. What models will we use? What are the needs of the leaders or the team? I’m not just standing up there and delivering the same old thing.”

Lindy not only enjoys what she does but also how she works—with a small “caseload” and in long term relationships. This enables her to become a true part of each organization, observe people’s habits and mindsets, and watch the team members become increasingly engaged while the organization grows in performance and profits. During the radio shows, she will share anecdotes and case histories from clients-- such as the international hi-tech firm that develops systems for the educational market. The CEO just had to come visit and discover what miracles she and the Site Manager had wrought to make their culture and outcomes so different!

Close Up Radio will feature Lindy Brewster in interviews on Fridays at 3:00pm EST, with Doug Llewelyn on January 17th and 24th and then February 7th and with Jim Masters on January 31st

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Lindy and her work visit https://www.orconsulting.us.com



