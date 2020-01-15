Jackhammer Market by Type (Pneumatic, Electric, and Hydraulic) and Application (Mining, Construction, Tunneling, and Well Drilling): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global jackhammer market size was valued at $202.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $361.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. Jackhammer is equipment that breaks the rock to a certain depth. It is widely used in creating quarries and open-pit mines where mining activity can be initiated further. In addition, it is used in construction activities such as demolishing of roads and concrete pavement. The jackhammer acts as a reliable means to carry mining and construction operations. The initial phase of mining and construction requires the digging of the surface to facilitate the deep drilling process and further construction work.

Increase in investments in the mining industries and growth in construction of roads, tunnels, and railways tracks drives the market growth. However, government regulations related to the mining operations restrain the market growth. Furthermore, new technical advancement in jackhammers offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

The global jackhammer market is segmented into type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic. On the basis of application, it is categorized into mining, construction, tunneling, and well drilling. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as acquisitions, and product launch to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.



COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include Atlas Copco, DEWALT, Einhell Germany AG, HiKOKI Power Tools, Hilti Corporation, Makita Corporation Milwaukee Tool, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, STANLEY Infrastructure, and TR Industrial.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

-The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging jackhammer market trends and dynamics.

-In-depth jackhammer market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

-Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the jackhammer market framework.

-A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

-The global jackhammer market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

-Key market players within jackhammer market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the jackhammer industry.



GLOBAL JACKHAMMER MARKET SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

• Pneumatic

• Electric

• Hydraulic



BY APPLICATION

• Mining

• Construction

• Tunneling

• Well Drilling



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Belgium

o Russian

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• Atlas Copco

• DEWALT

• Einhell Germany AG

• HiKOKI Power Tools

• Hilti Corporation

• Makita Corporation

• Milwaukee Tool

• Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

• STANLEY Infrastructure

• TR Industrial





