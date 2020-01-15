Technologies Transforming the Future of Digital Marketing, 2019 Report - Growing Popularity of Voice Assistants has Opened Up New Avenues for Brands to Connect with Their Customers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technologies Transforming the Future of Digital Marketing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In brief, this research service covers the following points:

Stakeholders in the Digital Marketing Ecosystem

Evolution of Digital Marketing

Drivers & Challenges

Technologies Affecting the Future of Digital Marketing

In the highly competitive modern markets, brands are seeking to develop deeper and more meaningful relations with their target audiences by designing marketing campaigns that resonate with them. Digital marketing has emerged as one of the most efficient and continent ways for brands to connect with larger audiences and gathering data on their behavioral patterns.



Large-scale adoption of smartphones and social media supported by technological advances in the areas of AI and Analytics have made it easy and inevitable for brands to establish a strong digital presence. Marketing teams across companies are now transforming to adopt and inculcate more and more data science-oriented practices in order to gain better visibility on digital platforms.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Overview

Growing Usage of Internet among Digitally Savvy Customers is Propelling Adoption of Digital Marketing

Digital Practices Have Brought Brands Closer to Customers, Giving Brands an Opportunity to Understand Consumer Psyche

Digital Marketing Has Evolved towards Higher Levels of Personalization

The Ubiquity of Smartphones Has Fundamentally Changed How Companies Connect with their Customers

Media Buying and Selling Processes have Been Transformed Radically with the Introduction of Programmatic Advertising

Sponsored Content and Influencer Marketing Have Seen Higher Conversion Ratios in Recent Times

Drivers & Challenges

Marketing Functions Have Turned Highly Data-Centric, Forcing Marketing Teams to Revamp their Resource Mix

Marketers are Looking for Tools that Can Integrate with their Existing Solution Stack and Help them Extract Value out of Collected Data

Companies are Adopting Data Analytics Tools to Enable Better Social Media and Customer Relationship Management

Technologies Affecting the Future of Digital Marketing

Artificial Intelligence Tools Have Enabled Marketers to Automate a Large Number of their Manual Processes

Companies Have Used Artificial Intelligence to Keep up with Market Trends in Real-Time

Companies Have Adopted Cloud First Practices to Bring Simplicity and Efficiency to their Data Management Practices

Cloud Solutions Have Been the Backbone of Digitization for Marketing Teams across Companies

Growing Popularity of Voice Assistants Has Opened up New Avenues for Brands to Connect with their Customers

NLP-based Text and Voice Conversations have Made it Possible for Brands to Develop a Deeper Level of Connect with Customers

Brands Have Been Able to Gain Granular Level of Insights on the Likes, Dislikes, and Preferences of Customers

Companies Have Been Able to Justify their Investments on Data Storage Using Robust Data Analytics Tools

Conclusion & Recommendations



Industry Contacts

