The Global ASIC Chip Market size is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) is the kind of integrated circuit (IC) for a particular purpose or application. An ASIC will boost performance because the desired feature is specifically designed to perform.

These chip forms are highly customized to deliver superior performance in specific applications. However, once it is put into production, ASIC cannot be changed.



ASIC’s market growth can be related to the increased demand for ASIC in the consumer electronics sector due to energy-efficient solutions and low implementation costs. On the basis of the complexity of the design, two or three ASICs are used by automotive manufacturers. Premium vehicle manufacturers use three ASICs for crash bags, air sensing, and audio amplifiers. Increasing demand for electric vehicles would increase the use of ASICs in the automobile industry. The demand for application-specific ICs is also growing in other applications, like smart cards. The growing acceptance of contactless payments has an impact on the growth of the smart card IC industry. The growing penetration of mobile internet has increased transactions through smartphones and tablets, boosting the demand for EMV cards.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Data Processing Systems, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication Systems, Aerospace Subsystem & Sensors, Medical Instrumentation and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Semi- Based Custom, Programmable Logic Devices and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The U.S. is the fastest adopter of technology due to high growth in consumer electronics products, new automotive technology such as electric and hybrid vehicles, healthcare monitoring systems, and others. An increase in people’s disposable income in the U.S. drives chip sales in this region. Therefore, growth in the semiconductor industry combined with an increase in trends



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Intel Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) are some of the forerunners in the ASIC Chip Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), ON Semiconductor Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Bitmain Technologies Holding Company, Nvidia Corporation, and Texas Instruments, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in ASIC Chip Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Oct-2019: Bitmain collaborated with DMG, a blockchain and technology company. In this collaboration, DMG will provide management and hosting services for Bitmain’s Texas Facility and together they will work for the expansion of the capacity of its facility and will ascertain the efficient operations of Bitmain’s newest technology ASIC miners.



Apr-2019: ON Semiconductor signed an agreement with GlobalFoundries in which GlobalFoundries will transfer the ownership of its 300mm fab facility located in East Fishkill, New York.



Feb-2019: Infineon teamed up with Xilinx and Xylon in which they launched logiHSSL, a new Xylon IP core. This allows high sped communication between Xilinx’ SoC, MPSoC and FPGA devices and Infineon’s AURIX™ TC2xx and TC3xx microcontrollers through Infineon High Speed Serial Link (HSSL). The HSSL interface has been used to exchange the data between customers’ ASICs and AURIX devices for functional extension or performance.



Sep-2018: Samsung came into partnership with Squire Mining and Ganochips for manufacturing ASIC chips FPGA prototype in Korea. The companies are developing chips to mine the Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other associated cryptocurrencies with the use of wafer process technology.



May-2018: Samsung Electronics partnered with Avnet ASIC Israel Ltd., a leading provider of System on Chip and ASIC solutions. In this partnership, the companies will engaged in ASIC designing and manufacturing services that helps the customers in getting benefits from innovative ASIC design solutions implemented with wide proven silicon-proven ICs and most advanced process technologies.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jun-2019: Intel signed an agreement for the acquisition of Barefoot Networks, a computer networking company. The acquisition supports Intel’s focus on end-to-end infrastructure and cloud networking leadership and enables it to continue to deliver new experiences, workloads, and capabilities for data center customers.



Mar-2019: Nvidia signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mellanox, a supplier of computer networking products using InfiniBand and Ethernet technology. These companies will unite for high performance computing, and optimizes datacenter scale workloads across entire networking, computing, and storage stack for greater utilization, achieving high performance, and reducing the operating costs for customers.



Jul-2018: Intel acquired eASIC, a fabless semiconductor company that produces customizable eASIC chips for use in cloud and wireless environments. Through the acquisition, Intel is aimed at delivering eASIC as a transition to its customers as well as competitors who are using FPGA already and thinking for the migration on new things.



Jul-2018: Xilinx took over DeePhi, a startup focused towards the development of deep learning software for its FPGAs. The acquisition helps in grabbing hard-to find deep learning talent that develops neural-networking software already for Xilinx FPGAs.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2019: Intel unveiled Nervana™ Neural Network Processors (NNP) for training (NNP-T1000) and inference (NNP-I1000), its first purpose built ASICs for complex deep learning with incredible efficiency and scale for data center and cloud customers.



Aug-2019: Xilinx introduced the Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P, world’s largest FPGA chip. This chip is an extension of its 16 nanometer (nm) Virtex UltraScale+ range and has 35 billion transistors and its increased capacity enables the prototyping and emulation of tomorrow’s most advanced SoC and ASIC technologies.



Mar-2019: Infineon unveiled new voltage regulator solution, aimed at increasing the performance of advanced compute chips that are utilized in artificial intelligence (AI) servers and 5G data communication applications. Its latest DC-DC voltage regulators having the high phase count feature enables the GPUs, CPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, and other advanced chips for supporting high data workloads in efficient, secure, and cost-effective manner.



Mar-2019: Infineon extended its portfolio of high current system chipset solutions with the launch of XDPE132G5C, 16-phase digital PWM multiphase controller. The portfolio allows the current of 500 to 1000 A and higher for next generation FPGA, CPUs, ASICs, and GPUs used in 5G datacom applications and artificial intelligence servers.



Feb-2019: Bitmain launched BM1397, a new ASIC that improves the performance, energy efficiency, and chip size in mining proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. These cryptocurrencies are based on SHA256 algorithm, such as bitcoin cash (BCH) and bitcoin (BTC). This ASIC has been made with 7nm FinFET process from Bitmain chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and will feature in new Antminer mining devices – the S17 and T17.



Sep-2018: Bitmain introduced next-generation ASIC chip BM1391 for mining cryptocurrencies using SHA256 algorithm. This chip has been made with 7nm FinFET, world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies. This chip can be combined with more than a billion transistors and is optimized for maximum efficiency.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Data Processing Systems



• Consumer Electronics



• Telecommunication Systems



• Aerospace Subsystem & Sensors



• Medical Instrumentation



• Others



By Type



• Semi- Based Custom



• Programmable Logic Devices



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• ON Semiconductor Corporation



• Xilinx, Inc.



• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)



• Intel Corporation



• Infineon Technologies AG



• Bitmain Technologies Holding Company



• Nvidia Corporation



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



