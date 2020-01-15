Forklift Batteries Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Forklift Batteries Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The forklift is also known as the jitney, lift truck, fork hoist, fork truck, and also the forklift truck is a powered industrial truck that is used for the lifting and moving of the materials over the short distances. The forklift was first developed in the early 20th century by several companies that include the Clark that makes transmissions, and the Yale & Towne Manufacturing that makes the hoists. Ever since World War II and the use and development of the forklift truck has dramatically expanded globally. The Forklifts have also become a piece of the necessary equipment in the industry of manufacturing and warehousing.

In the year 2013, the top 20 manufacturers worldwide have been posted the sales of 30.4 billion USD in addition to the 944,405 machines that were sold. The lithium-ion battery segment of the Forklift Batteries has dominated the market and is also expected to lead the segment during the forecasted period. When the scope of the utilization of Forklift Batteries is not tested much, but the advantages of being cumulated and lightweight with the density of higher energy provide the path for the growth of the segment during its forecasted period.

The Forklift Batteries are much more expensive for the purchase when compared with the alternatives are among the other reasons that as they are equipped with the safety circuit for protecting from the overheating and the total discharging. Several other disadvantages include the fact that the batteries should be used regularly and that they also get deteriorated even when they are not in use. The Forklift Batteries are termed as dangerous goods in the international law of transport and have special regulations for the carriage.

Market Segmentation of the Forklift Batteries Market

The Global Forklift Batteries industry market has segmented primarily depending on their types. The significant segments of the industry include,

Lead-Acid Batteries – The lead-acid battery was first invented in the year 1859 and is one of the most commonly used batteries of the rechargeable type.

Nickel-Cadmium Batteries – The nickel-cadmium battery is the type of rechargeable battery that uses the nickel oxide hydroxide and the metallic cadmium in the form of electrodes.

Major Geographical Regions of the Forklift Batteries Market

Based on the region, the global market of the Forklift Batteries market includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore,Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry News

The Global Market for Forklift Batteries is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.67% for generating revenue, which is more than its expectations by the year 2025. The Global Market of the Forklift Batteries was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2018. The forecasted period for the market growth of Forklift Batteries is termed as 2019-2025.

