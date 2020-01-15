Vali Asr Division in Behbahan was targeted

They also, torch posters of Khomeini, Khamenei, and Soleimani in various cities

The Fat’h battalion of the so-called Vali Asr Division in Behbahan played a very active role in the suppression of the people of Behbahan during the November 2019 uprising” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, January 14, 2020, simultaneous with the four-day demonstrations by students and the people of Iran in 19 provinces across the country, defiant youth targeted the base for Fat’h battalion of the so-called Vali Asr Division in Behbahan. This base played a very active role in the suppression of the people of Behbahan during the November 2019 uprising.

Simultaneously, posters of Khomeini, Khamenei, and Qassem Soleimani were torched in several locations in Tehran, Islamshahr, Zanjan, Shahr-e Kord, Marivan, Sabzevar, and Iranshahr.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 15, 2020

Iran: Defiant youth target Fat’h battalion of the Vali Asr Division



