Iran: Defiant youth target Fat’h battalion of the Vali Asr Division

They also, torch posters of Khomeini, Khamenei, and Soleimani in various cities

The Fat'h battalion of the so-called Vali Asr Division in Behbahan played a very active role in the suppression of the people of Behbahan during the November 2019 uprising
PARIS, FRANCE, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, January 14, 2020, simultaneous with the four-day demonstrations by students and the people of Iran in 19 provinces across the country, defiant youth targeted the base for Fat’h battalion of the so-called Vali Asr Division in Behbahan. This base played a very active role in the suppression of the people of Behbahan during the November 2019 uprising.

Simultaneously, posters of Khomeini, Khamenei, and Qassem Soleimani were torched in several locations in Tehran, Islamshahr, Zanjan, Shahr-e Kord, Marivan, Sabzevar, and Iranshahr.

January 15, 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

