Global Children’s Footwear Market: About this market This children’s footwear market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of children’s footwear in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as better pricing strategies and broader product assortments will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global children’s footwear market report looks at factors such as product premiumization led by design and material innovation, rise in demand for children’s designer footwear, and decline in infant mortality rate. However, the presence of counterfeit products, a decline in global birth rate, and stringent government regulations for procuring raw materials such as leather may hamper the growth of the children’s footwear industry over the forecast period.



Global Children’s Footwear Market: Overview

The rise in demand for children’s designer footwear

Consumers are gradually preferring aesthetics of materials such as leather, textiles, and synthetics and are willing to pay a premium price. Children’s footwear products such as shoes, sandals, and boots that are launched under exclusive designer labels attract consumers across the world. Moreover, the increasing number of fashion shows, trade exhibitions, and trade fairs are encouraging manufacturers of designer footwear collections to design and launch new products. Thus, the launch of exclusive designer footwear made of high-quality materials will lead to the expansion of the global children’s footwear market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Introduction of smart shoes

The global children’s footwear market has witnessed an increase in the demand for smart shoes since its introduction five years ago. This is mainly attributed to factors such as the adoption of smart products and accessories among children, increasing participation in sports, growing concerns about fitness from an early age, and engagement in fitness and sports activities. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global children’s footwear market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading children’s footwear manufacturers, that include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Crocs Retail LLC, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Also, the children’s footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

