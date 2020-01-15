The agricultural robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8%

during 2019–2024. The agricultural robots market is expected to grow from USD 7. 4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20. 6 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.

8% during the forecast period. A shortage of new farmers, as indicated by the rising average age of farmers is driving the further use of automated agricultural equipment as well as the development of new agricultural robots. Development is taking place in all aspects of agriculture, such as imaging, navigation, planting, weeding, and harvesting. Large farms are also collaborating with companies developing agricultural technology to drive down costs and to maintain their cost advantage in the market. Increasing requirement for food globally will also require increasing productivity, which can only be achieved through robotic automation.



UAVs are expected to maintain its market dominance during forecast period

UAVs are expected to maintain the largest share of the market compared to other agricultural robots.Drones are the most inexpensive agricultural robots and can be deployed in all farms regarding of their size.



Different variants of drones are available for different tasks.Fixed wing drones, offered by companies such as AgEagle Aerial Systems (US) are suitable for crop and livestock imaging.



Rotary blade drones, such as those offered by DJI (China) have a more stable flight and can be used for precision spraying application. Most drone manufacturers also offer specialized software for farmers to gain actionable insights from captured data.



Hardware components are expected to have the largest share of the market

Hardware components, consisting of automation & control Systems and sensing & monitoring devices will continue to have the largest share of the market compared to either software or services.As agricultural robots are highly specialized in their design, they require specialized mechanical components and sensors to operate.



These add a significant cost to the price of a robot.A strawberry picking robot cannot be programmed to be used for kiwi harvesting.



Hardware systems are paramount to productivity, through faster working speed and reduced operational errors. Increased use of sensors and navigation modules in agricultural robots also contribute to the large market share of hardware.



The market in the US is expected to have the largest share of the market

Large farms and focus on agricultural productivity is one of the primary reason for the US having the largest market share when compared to other regions.With increasing restrictions on immigration and shortage of farm labor, large farms are investing in companies that develop agricultural robots.



HARVEST CROO (US) is one such company, and is mainly funded by large strawberry farm operators.Robotic harvesting vehicles are also being tested in Florida and California to harvest other fruits such as apples and grapes to automate labor intensive tasks.



Countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil are also adopting various agricultural robots. Hence, North America is expected to have the highest share of the market.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the agricultural robots marketspace. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America –40, APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%



The report profiles key players in the agricultural robots market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), AGCO Corporation (US), AgJunction (US), DJI (China), Boumatic (Netherlands), Lely (Netherlands), DeLaval (Sweden), Topon (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems (US), YANMAR CO. (Japan), Deepfield Robotics (Germany), ecoRoborix (Switzerland), Harvest Automation (US), Naïo Technologies (France), ROBOTICS PLUS (New Zealand), CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (UK), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), Harvest CROO (US), Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US), Abundant Robotics (US), Clearpath Robotics (Canada), Iron Ox (US), CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany), and Ag Leader Technology (US).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global agricultural robots market on the basis of offering, type, farming environment, farm produce, application, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the agricultural robotics market and forecasts the same till 2025.



Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the agricultural robots ecosystem.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the agricultural robotics market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

4. The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the strength of the product portfolio as well as the business strategy will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.

5. PESTEL analysis and technological trends that will shape the market in the coming years has also been covered in this report.

