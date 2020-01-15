Diet Demand Reveals How Intimately Weight is Connected to Overall Health

/EIN News/ -- Jackson, TN, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quite often we think of weight loss as being beneficial to aesthetics, making its overall health benefits seem secondary. Yet, being overweight or obese can take a toll on your health, leading to the development of many common health conditions. Aside from how we look or feel, it’s important that all of us know where our healthy BMI range is and utilize lifestyle changes to remain in that healthy range. While genetics may account for some propensity toward certain conditions, the most critical factor in this day and age is weight. Being overweight can increase your risks for:

Cardiovascular disease

Some cancers

Osteoarthritis

Sleep apnea

Fatty liver disease

Type-2 diabetes

Gallbladder disease

Kidney disease

Reproductive health issues

Hormonal imbalances

Poor circulation

The good news is most medical experts agree that simply losing 5-10 percent of your overall BMI can bring about significant health benefits, even reversing prediabetes and lowering risks for cardiovascular disease. However, achieving and maintaining a drop (even a small one) in weight isn’t always easy. Most of us end up utilizing diet plans that:

May not be the most effective solution for our unique health circumstances

Aren’t sustainable in the long-term, leading to temporary short-term results

Do not address underlying health issues and habits that sabotage our efforts

Do not give us a proper food and health foundation in order to maintain progress

Consider Medical Weight Loss?

If you haven’t heard of medical weight loss, it might be time to look into its many benefits. Diet Demand (find out how it works here) offers a virtual medical weight loss program you can start and complete without ever having to visit a doctor’s office. You’ll start out by having a certified medical professional evaluate your current physical condition, as well as your typical eating habits and level of physical activity. With this information, one of our certified and experienced medical weight loss physicians will then create a customized plan for your unique weight loss needs. You will also be assigned a personal weight loss coach available by phone throughout your program. Diet Demand will also create a prescription plan to accommodate your new diet. This will help you stay on track via powerful appetite suppressants, craving reduction prescriptions and fat burners for fast results.

Contact Diet Demand for a FREE consultation by visiting https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

