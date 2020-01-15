18 Disciplines at Shandong University Among Top One Percent on ESI Global Rankings

/EIN News/ -- SHANDONG, China, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest ESI Global Rankings (from Jan. 1, 2009 to Oct. 31, 2019) published by Clarivate Analytics revealed that two disciplines at Shandong University (SDU), China——Clinical Medicine and Pharmacology & Toxicology—— newly entered the top 0.1% worldwide. SDU’s Microbiology and Geosciences also performed well, recently ranking among the global top 1%.

Five disciplines at the university, including Mathematics, Chemistry, Materials Science, Pharmacology & Toxicology, and Engineering are among top 100 globally.

Among the total 22 specific fields of research, 18 disciplines at SDU have entered the global top 1%. SDU moves up to 250th globally on the list, rising 14 places compared to November 2019, ranking 11th on Chinese mainland.



According to the latest data, four disciplines at Shandong University including Chemistry, Engineering, Clinical Medicine and Pharmacology & Toxicology have entered the top 0.1% in the ESI rankings.



SDU’s Chemistry, Physics, Clinical Medicine, Materials Science, Biology & Biochemistry, Engineering, Molecular & Genetics, Pharmacology & Toxicology, Neuroscience & Behavior, Mathematics, Immunology, Environment & Ecology, Plant & Animal Science, Computer Science, Agricultural Science, Social Science, Microbiology and Geoscience have entered the global top 1% with significant improvement.



Based on journal article publication counts and citation data from the Web of Science database, ESI has been recognized as a comprehensive compilation of science performance statistics and science trends data.

Reported by Xie Tingting, Sun Yangyang

Contact:

Xie Tingting

+85-531-88369009

xietingting@sdu.edu.cn







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.