Nebraska Grain and Feed Association to Sponsor Hemp Boot Camp in Lincoln, February 1st

Nebraska Feed and Grain Association

Hemp Boot Camps are designed to educate interested growers, entrepreneurs, and investors on the fast-growing hemp and CBD industries.

Our Hemp Boot Camps will enable early-to-market participants to obtain the tools and knowledge to succeed in what is becoming a major American agricultural crop.” — Jeffrey Friedland

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FC Global Events announced today that the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association will be a sponsor for a Lincoln, Nebraska Hemp Boot Camp which will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2020.

The Lincoln Hemp Boot Camp is part of a series of training sessions that are held in key agricultural states. In addition to the Lincoln event, other Hemp Boot Camps are scheduled for Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois, with additional cities continuously being added to the schedule.

Attending a Hemp Boot Camp arms attendees with the latest tools and information regarding regulations, cultivars, cultivation practices, harvesting, and the market for hemp fiber, seeds, and CBD; with a strong emphasis on the business and financial aspects of growing hemp.

Since hemp was first legalized in 2018, hemp and hemp-derived CBD, have become two of America’s fastest-growing new industries. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and industry leaders forecast that hemp will become a major American agricultural crop. The market research firm, Grand View Research, Inc. projects that the global hemp market will reach $10.6 billion in annual sales by 2025. By comparison, in 2018 the U.S. soybean market generated revenues of $23 billion and the U.S. corn market $51 billion.

Who should attend a Hemp Boot Camp:

Farmers growing other crops who would like to learn about cultivating hemp.

Farmers currently growing hemp interested in insights as to "what's working," and "what's not working" in the hemp industry.

Growers interested in the economics of cultivating hemp.

Growers interested in maximizing their revenues by selling hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, and flower or CBD oil.

Entrepreneurs seeking early-to market advantages in the new and fast-growing hemp and CBD industries.

Investors seeking to better understand the new investment opportunities of hemp and CBD.



Initial 2020 Hemp Boot Camps are scheduled in the following cities:

Saturday, February 1, 2020 - Lincoln, Nebraska ​

Saturday, February 29, 2020 - Des Moines, Iowa

Saturday, March 14, 2020 - Wichita, Kansas

Saturday, March 28, 2020 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, April 4, 2019 - Springfield, Illinois​​

Saturday, April 25, 2020 - Columbia, Missouri

“It was illegal to grow hemp in the United States for over 80 years (since 1937). The 2018 Farm Bill changed all that, and now would-be hemp leaders have an amazing opportunity to master the financial aspects of the market and learn the regulatory ins and outs of the industry. Our Hemp Boot Camps will enable early-to-market participants to obtain the tools and knowledge to succeed in what is becoming a major American agricultural crop.” Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global Events and leader of Hemp Boot Camps

Detailed information regarding Hemp Boot Camps and registration information is available at www.HempBootCamps.com.

About Hemp Boot Camps

Hemp Boot Camps are sponsored by FC Global Events, a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies.

US-based FC Global Strategies provides services and programs to early-stage, and entrepreneurial growth-oriented companies in the US and globally. The firm’s primary focus is on the cannabis, hemp, CBD, renewable energy, and technology sectors.

FC Global Strategies publishes FC INSIGHTS, videos and articles providing news, commentaries and most importantly opinions on the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries.

FC Global Strategies also publishes its FC Global’s State Hemp and CBD Tracker, which provides current information regarding state regulations affecting the hemp and CBD industries.

FC Global Strategies is headed by Jeffrey Friedland, the author of Marijuana: The World’s Most Misunderstood Plant, which is available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.

About the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association

Since 1896, the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association has been the voice and industry connector for businesses involved in commercial grain storage, grain merchandising, feed manufacturing, and agricultural logistics.

Operating in the middle of the food and feed supply chain between producers and consumers, the Association actively participates and promotes business practices keeping U.S. food and feed healthy, safe, and affordable.

For more information or to connect, visit www.negfa.org

Jeffrey Friedland's introduction to Hemp Boot Camps



