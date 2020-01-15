Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2019 financial results at the market close on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on January 28, 2020 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the Investor Relations page of Hanmi's website at www.hanmi.com .

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lasse Glassen

Investor Relations

Addo Investor Relations

310-829-5400



