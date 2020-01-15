Lisa Goldenthal, Weight Loss Expert and Author, Explains the New Years Fitness Resolution Commitment Problem

Lisa Goldenthal, Fitness Expert

January 19 has been revealed as the day people are most likely to abandon their New Year’s fitness resolutions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It seems we’re getting better at sticking to our New Year’s resolutions, but only for a few weeks. January 19 has been revealed as the day people are most likely to abandon their New Year’s fitness resolutions, according to new data insights from social fitness network Strava. That’s because most of us start off too big, deciding to take on ambitious goals that aren’t realistic. How many of us resolve to go to the gym an hour a day, or lose 10 pounds by Valentine’s Day, only to give up feeling like a failure? As B.J. Fogg, the Stanford behavioral scientist and author of the new book, “Tiny Habits”, writes in The Wall Street Journal, “to be effective, change doesn’t have to be hard at all — and shouldn’t be. Tiny adjustments that come easily and make us happy are the ones that work best.”

As it seems quite evident now, there is still time to increase our chances for success — by making our goals tiny. Lisa Goldenthal, a Personal Trainer, Weight Loss Expert, and winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Diet Book - 2019”, agrees with this mentality and wants to share her expertise on the matter. “I couldn’t agree with this more. January 19th is the day most people are about to give up on their New Years Fitness Resolutions. Lasting change is all about baby steps and setting the bar low,” states Goldenthal.

“The big problem is not making smart goals. Just saying you want to lose weight or ‘'exercise more" is a wish, not a goal,” continues Goldenthal. “Saying you want to lose five pounds by March first is more Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Time-bound. To make this goal science-based and smart you can state that ‘I will wake up 30 minutes earlier and exercise for 30 minutes every day for two months’. This makes the goal smart and makes the routine a habit that can last. It is all about habits that can last because willpower does not!"

It seems that Goldenthal is a true believer in that proper weight loss requires precision and patience as it is a process that will take at least two months to see results. “It takes at least two months for a new habit to become an important part of your lifestyle,” Goldenthal claims.

Now, it does seem that there are other alternatives for a proper mindset according to Goldenthal, such as reverse engineering your process to fit a certain workout goal. Goldenthal states, “Another example of a smart goal is that you want to run a 5K by Valentine's Day and reverse engineer that goal by training for a specific event by running 3 miles on Sunday and gradually increasing your mileage every week, stepping it up to 4 miles in a few Sunday's and eventually five miles.” So, creating a system for a workout goal is just as beneficial as creating a weight loss goal it seems.

Lisa Goldenthal is here to help in any way, shape, or form and wants everyone to know of her secrets to fitness success. Reading her book is a great way to get started on your fitness journey. “I named my book “The Boss Weight Loss” for many reasons,” states Goldenthal. “I want to empower people to be the boss of their health and their life. We all have the same 24 hours in the day, bosses put stuff in their schedule and stick to it!” With these helpful tips, are you ready to achieve your ultimate weight loss goal this new year?

Lisa Goldenthal

A woman of many talents, Lisa Goldenthal is the owner and founder of Lisa G Fitness, in which she is known as the results-driven, executive wellness coach, corporate wellness leader, weight loss expert, and fitness expert. Lisa works with High Impact Clients That Are CEOs, Senior Executives, Entrepreneurs And Moms With Schedules that call for a coach to hold them to the highest level of accountability. "HERE IS THE Truth bomb: it doesn’t matter how successful you are without your health. My ultimate goal is to help you perform at the top of your game in all areas of your life, not just in your career or family."

Lisa has now produced real results in her business for more than 20 years. She relies on nutritional education plus personal training knowledge to help her clients achieve and maintain optimal health and crush their weight loss goals. She graduated from UCLA’s renowned Personal Training Program and her proudest accomplishment is her popular fitness DVD entitled “Skinny Jeans Workout.”



