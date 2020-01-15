American Society for Yad Vashem to Present First in Holocaust Educational Event Series

American Society for Yad Vashem

The first educational event will feature Los Angeles documentary filmmaker, Roberta Grossman with greetings by the Consul General of Israel, Dr. Hillel Newman.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Society for Yad Vashem (ASYV), whose mission is Holocaust education, documentation, commemoration and research—is presenting a series of three intriguing pre-events over a three-month period, in Los Angeles. The #EducateAgainstHate events will lead up to Yad Vashem’s annual fundraiser set for June 2, 2020.

The first event is on January 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature Los Angeles documentary filmmaker/director, Roberta Grossman with greetings by the Consul General of Israel, Dr. Hillel Newman. Grossman will then present and discuss her internationally acclaimed outstanding Holocaust documentary “Who Will Write Our History”. It explores the story of Emanuel Ringelblum and The Oneyg Shabbos in the Warsaw Ghetto.

https://whowillwriteourhistory.com/about-the-film/

An award-winning filmmaker with a passion for history and social justice, Roberta Grossman has written, directed, and produced more than 40 hours of film and television. Grossman’s films tell stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the name of justice.

Grossman wrote, produced, and directed “Who Will Write Our History”, about Emanuel Ringelblum and the secret archive of the Warsaw Ghetto, co-produced by Arte and NDR. In 2018, Grossman co-directed and produced the Netflix Orignal Documentary “Seeing Allred”, about women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred. In 2014, Grossman directed “Above and Beyond” for producer Nancy Spielberg, about the American-Jewish WWII pilots who volunteered to fight for Israel in the 1948 War. That film won the audience award at more than 20 film festivals worldwide.

Grossman is the co-founder with Lisa Thomas of the non-profit production company Katahdin Productions. She is a three-time recipient of grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities and is a panelist for the WGA Documentary Screenplay Awards. She is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of California at Berkely, with a degree in honors in history, and she received an M.A in film from the American Film Institute.



Venue Location

SFIXIO

9737 S. Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Strict Dietary Laws Observed

Free public parking behind the restaurant

January 30, 2020

Reception 7:00 pm. Program to begin at 7:30pm.

Registration

www.yadvashemusa.org/LAseries

Cost for a single event registration is $50.00. $100.00 for all three events, which will include a dessert reception prior to each program, screening of “Who Will Write Our History,” and a copy of the book authored by Dr. Ross, Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America.

Contact

William S. Bernstein Director Western Region - American Society for Yad Vashem- wbernstein@yadvashemusa.org- 424-273-4460

Donna Elyassian - Senior Director of Development Western Region - American Society for Yad Vashem - delyassian@yadvashemusa.org - 424-273-4460

---------------------------------------------------

Yad Vashem

Since its founding sixty-six years ago, Yad Vashem has become synonymous with Holocaust remembrance throughout the world. It is the ultimate source for Holocaust education, documentation, commemoration and research. From the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem's integrated approach incorporates meaningful educational initiatives, groundbreaking research and inspirational exhibits. Its use of innovative technological platforms maximizes accessibility to the vast information in the Yad Vashem archival collections for an expanding global audience.

Yad Vashem is at the forefront of unceasing efforts to safeguard and impart the memory of the victims and the events of the Shoah period; to document accurately one of the darkest chapters in the history of humanity; and to grapple effectively with the ongoing challenges of keeping the memory of the Holocaust relevant today and for future generations.

The American Society for Yad Vashem (ASYV) was established thirty-eight years ago by a group of dedicated Holocaust survivors to advance the crucial efforts of Yad Vashem through Holocaust education, traveling exhibitions, programming for the next generation, and philanthropy. Since its establishment, ASYV has grown from a handful of dedicated members to hundreds of thousands of passionate supporters throughout the United States.



