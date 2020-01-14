Judicate West Welcomes Mediator Richard Huver to Line-Up of San Diego Neutrals

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes Richard Huver to its roster of neutrals. Huver will be based in the San Diego office and is available for mediations statewide.



“Richard is a tremendous addition to our roster. I have known him for 16 years, and he is truly first class,” said Mark Kaufman, Judicate West’s Executive Vice President. “With 30 plus years of experience, as both an attorney and a neutral, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will benefit our clients. As a mediator, he’s built a reputation on being very well-prepared, and he is an extremely skilled negotiator with a closer’s mentality.”

A mediator since 2016, Huver draws upon more than three decades of legal experience, litigating all types of matters relating to business disputes, insurance bad faith, personal injury, wrongful death, elder abuse, wrongful termination and professional liability. He has also handled cases involving auto and aviation accidents, with a focus on insurance coverage and bad faith issues. Huver worked for 12 years in Los Angeles with attorney Ned Good before moving to San Diego in 1994. He was then with Levine, Steinberg, Miller & Huver for 16 years before leaving to start his own law firm, The Huver Law Firm, in 2009. He founded Huver Mediation in 2016 and has served on the San Diego County Superior Court’s Civil Mediation Panel since 2016.

Huver has held numerous leadership positions in San Diego, including serving as president for both Consumer Attorneys of San Diego (2006) and the San Diego County Bar Association (2015). Huver is a Senior Master with the Louis M. Welsh Inns of Court and a member of Lawyers Club of San Diego, California Women Lawyers and the Southern California Mediation Association. He was recognized in the “Alternative Dispute Resolution” category in the 2019 edition of San Diego Super Lawyers after just his third year mediating.

Huver received his J.D. from Southwestern University Law School (1987) and his B.B.A. from the University of San Diego (1982). He earned mediation certificates from the National Conflict Resolution Center and the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil cases. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals and an experienced staff who is dedicated to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

