StrategITcom Launches CTOaaS -aka- Fractional CTO Serivces

BRANDON, MS, USA, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StrategITcom, LLC launches CTOaaS -aka- Fractional CTO Services. The services are designed to provide technical direction and leadership on a pay-as-you-go basis. Unlike larger consulting services which lock a company into long-term expensive contracts, these services are designed to provide retainer-based CTO services for companies that are not quite large enough for a full-time CTO, to fill in on projects, to work with large procurement projects; to ICT design for intelligent buildings; for white-space design, moves, and consolidation planning for data centers; and similar services. Users can procure time in eight-hour fixed increments with additional discounting provided to monthly fractional retainer contracts.

According to Carrie Goetz, Principal and CTO, “There are many companies out there with smaller contract or incremental technology needs either as a one-off short-term engagement or as a continuous once an x-frequency service. These companies are a largely ignored segment of technology users. As a result, they end up bouncing around project to project without personnel continuity. This results in re-explaining and trial and error before they find the right services, but they aren't cohesive. For companies that want to find the right technology direction, we offer CTOaaS (Chief Technology Officer-as-a-Service).” For a brief listing of our services, one can visit https://www.strategitcom.com/services. But through our partners, we have a lot more to offer. CTOaaS offers companies the ability to share CTO services with other companies for a fair and reasonable fee saving them money, time and headaches.

For procurement, CTOaaS can provide oversight and recommendations ensuring that the right technology is being selected for a company’s needs. On projects, this service can be used to fill in for maternity or medical leaves, as an owner liaison between multiple vendors, or just as a second pair of eyes. For companies starting out, the service provides technical and strategical direction and road maps to help companies use technology to their best advantage.

According to Goetz, “We have worked extensively to build out our partner portfolio, with the express intention of fostering women, trades and veterans in tech. Our portfolio covers everything from cabling to cloud, with highly efficient modularly built disaster withstanding data centers, construction management software, software defined power, security design and audit services, smart city, intelligent buildings, technical writing, and keynote speaking engagements. Finder’s fees are always disclosed. We are committed to transparency to our customer base.” With a global reach, the company and its partners are well poised to assist in all technological needs. Says Goetz, "We have worked very hard to build out an exemplary suite of services to support both our smaller and larger customers."

About StrategITcom, LLC

StrategITcom, LLC is chartered to have 50% female employees with 50% of partner referrals going to woman-owned, veteran and minority owned companies. The founders are committed to being part of the solution, and as such, developed the eight-hour CTO plan to allow small enterprises to buy technology services in short blocks of time for procurement, technology and strategic planning, data center, intelligent building and cloud design and direction.

Contact:

Carrie Goetz

Principal/CTO

CarrieG@StrategITcom.com

877-474-6800

https://www.StrategITcom.com



#



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.