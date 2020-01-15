Joseph LaForte made a generous donation of $25,000 to Ahavas Torah Center

Joseph laforte

Followed by the horrifying shooting in Jersey City last month, Joe LaForte at Par Funding stepped up with a $25,000 donation to help build a new synagogue.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the recent shooting in the Jewish community in Jersey City, the whole nation mourned for the countless lives lost. In an attempt to support the community during this tough time, Joseph LaForte has made a generous donation of $25,000 to Ahavas Torah Center for a new synagogue in Las Vegas.“I was sad to see the awful attack that was made on the Jewish community and my condolences to the families who lost loved ones”, stated Joe LaForte at Par Funding . “It’s our moral responsibility to stand up for and support our local communities during such difficult times”Helping Business and Communities Prosper“We are grateful for the kind donation from Mr. LaForte” stated Rabbi Y. Fromowitz from Ahavas Torah Center “This is a sign to the world that even if a small group of people try to divide us, we all stand united and strive for peace”A renowned named in the finance industry, Par Funding is known for helping small and medium sized businesses prosper by providing them with working capital. The company takes pride in offering funding within hours by filing out a simple questionnaire where businesses are judged by their potential rather than their credit score.Similar to how Par Funding assists businesses when they are going through a tough time, the company actively plays a role in the local community to fulfill its corporate social responsibility. Par Funding aims to make the community stronger and believes its donation of $25,000 will do just that. Joseph Laforte claimed the donation will go directly towards the construction of a synagogue in Las Vegas to strengthen the Jewish community.About Joseph LaForte Joseph LaForte is the sales team leader at par Funding. Joseph has led Par Funding to unprecedented growth — through various market shifts and industry changes — and plays an integral role in the company helping thousands of small and mid-sized businesses access working capital when it matters most. Joe and his team have successfully closed over $500 million in small business funding, his fast, easy, and convenient funding approach has earned him a reputation as the number one option for small business seeking short term cash flow solutions. For more information on Joseph LaForte please visit https://josephlaforte.com/ Par Funding was built on the foundation of helping small businesses gain access to funding solutions necessary for day-to-day operations and growth. The company offers honest and transparent financial options through an exceptional customer support platform.Ahavas Torah CenterAhavas Torah Center is a dynamic young congregation focused on growth through learning in Green Valley, Navada. Ahavas Torah Center doors are open to people from all parts of the Jewish spectrum, with a multitude of different backgrounds in a non-judgmental atmosphere to share Jewish experiences, it is where we come to pray, to celebrate, to learn, and is our home away from home. It is where we meet our life-long friends and where our lives are enriched.



