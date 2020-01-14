Big Changes To German Gambling Laws Prompt New Website To Inform Deutsch Players Of Their Online Betting Options

New Gambling Resource Guide Focuses Information on German Gambling Market

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, GERMANY, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – World Wide Web – January 14, 2020 – With the rapidly evolving landscape for regulated casino gambling and sports betting in Germany, there have been numerous questions – from gamblers, operators, and advocacy groups alike – about where the industry is headed.Traditionally, German gambling laws have been defined via both a federal framework and a voluntary interstate agreement. This latter rubric, the Interstate Treaty on Gambling, or Glücksspielstaatsvertrag, is now undergoing its third and most limiting iteration, with all 16 Deutsche Länder falling under the scope of its rule.The new version of the law, set to go into full effect in 2021, continues to officially bar domestic online casino gaming while also overriding Schleswig-Holstein’s current exemption. Effectively, German players will soon have no domestic online gambling options outside of limited sports wagering and horse racing.As a result, a growing number of gamblers are turning to offshore operators, which the Interstate Treaty does not address. Per Mathias Dahms of the German Sports Betting Association (DSWV), the local gambling industry expects to lose a significant number of players going forward:“The planned restrictions to sports betting, artificial barriers in the form of arbitrary spending limits and the continuation of the prohibition of online [casino] gaming would only serve to shepherd players towards the unregulated black market.”In reality, most Deutsch players will gravitate towards convenient online options rather than local black markets, but there remains a tremendous need for concision and clarity about the laws governing their options to do so safely and legally. Establishing a legal repository and news source for German gamblers looking to participate in the offshore market is the driving force behind the creation of LegalOnlineGambling.de “With online gambling growing in popularity worldwide, we were surprised to see such regressive new laws currently taking hold in Germany, particularly given the country’s centuries-long gaming tradition,” said Jonathan Müller of LegalOnlineGambling.de.“While domestic online options would likely be more convenient for Deutsch players, that market will apparently be unavailable to them for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we’ve decided to give these players a reliable online resource for understanding their rights as bettors, helping them wager comfortably and safely over the Internet.”To explain the new German gambling laws and inform German punters and players about their rights going forward, LegalOnlineGambling.de focuses on the Deutsch market and gives residents information on their domestic and offshore gambling options. The following markets are covered:• Online casino gaming, including slots and traditional/contemporary table games• Online sports betting covering German and international sporting events• Online poker, including cash tables, sit-and-go events, and tournament play• Online bingo, lotteries, keno, and other specialty games• Online horse racing betting from popular European, North American, Middle Eastern, and Asian racetracksAbout LegalOnlineGambling.de: LegalOnlineGambling.de was founded in 2019 to address the coming groundswell of change in the restricted Deutsch gambling market. Though the site does not employ lawyers and cannot offer legal advice, its staff are a dedicated team of established industry experts and seasoned bettors, with a shared focus of providing simple, straightforward, accurate information about the current state of gambling in Germany.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.