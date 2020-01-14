Delek US Holdings to Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call on February 26

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) today announced that the Company intends to issue a press release summarizing fourth quarter 2019 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2019 results is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.



The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekUS.com and clicking on the investor relations section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through March 11, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 with the conference ID number 4691547.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek Logistics Partners, LP’s (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) and review Delek Logistics’ earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek Logistics may be relevant to the logistics segment reported by Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek Logistics and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own approximately 63 percent (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 263 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Blake Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1312

Jeb Bachmann, Manager of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1118

Lenny Raymond, Manager of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-0828

Keith Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations, 615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:

Michael P. Ralsky, Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications, 615-435-1407



