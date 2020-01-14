Gladstone Investment Announces Increase in Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders, Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February, and March 2020, and Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to preferred and common stockholders, increasing distributions to common stockholders by approximately 3%. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Common Stock: $0.07 per share of common stock for each of January, February, and March 2020, payable per the table below. The Company has paid 174 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution January 24 January 31 $0.07 February 19 February 28 $0.07 March 20 March 31 $0.07 Total for the Quarter: $0.21

Series D Term Preferred Stock: $0.13020833 per share of the Company’s 6.25% Series D Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (“Series D Term Preferred Stock”) for each of January, February, and March 2020, payable per the table below. The Series D Term Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GAINM.”

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution January 24 January 31 $0.13020833 February 19 February 28 $0.13020833 March 20 March 31 $0.13020833 Total for the Quarter: $0.39062499

Series E Term Preferred Stock: $0.1328125 per share of the Company’s 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (“Series E Term Preferred Stock”) for each of January, February, and March 2020, payable per the table below. The Series E Term Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GAINL.”

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution January 24 January 31 $0.1328125 February 19 February 28 $0.1328125 March 20 March 31 $0.1328125 Total for the Quarter: $0.3984375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”) to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstoneinvestment.com .

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (855) 376-7516 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through February 12, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 2571289.

The live audio broadcast of the Company’s conference call will be available online at www.gladstoneinvestment.com . The event will also be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through April 5, 2020.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com .

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com .

Source: Gladstone Investment Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.