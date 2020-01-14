Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.



Investors can access the conference call by dialing 1-855-760-0961 (1-631-485-4850 outside the U.S.) The passcode for the call is 2054677. A recording of the conference call will be available for one week beginning at 12:00 PM ET on February 12 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S.) and entering passcode 2054677.

The conference call will also be broadcast live through a link on the Investor Relations section of Cowen’s website at investor.cowen.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of Cowen’s website approximately two hours after completion of the conference call.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Cowen Inc.

J.T. Farley

1-646-562-1056

james.farley@cowen.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.