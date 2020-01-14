There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,781 in the last 365 days.

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

  		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
12/31/2019 47,028,510  

Total gross of voting rights: 47,028,510

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  47,019,510

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

