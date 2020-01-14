Robert Kerbeck, Acclaimed Author, Praised by Los Angeles Review of Books for His Malibu Fire Book, "Malibu Burning"

Robert Kerbeck, Acclaimed Author Malibu Burning: The Real Story Behind LA's Most Devastating Wildfire Robert Kerbeck (left) and Erin Brockovich (right). Robert Kerbeck (left) and Pierce Brosnan (right). LA Mag Article

"Kerbeck’s writing is so visceral it feels like fiction. Malibu Burning is described as the “best kind of nonfiction." - Los Angeles Review of Books.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Kerbeck, acclaimed author, is continuing to succeed and gain recognition for his nonfiction book about the Woosley Fire, “Malibu Burning: The Real Story Behind LA’s Most Devastating Wildfire.” In the past 2 months since its release in November 2019, Kerbeck’s book has received numerous accolades and has been shown in many forms of media. For example, “Malibu Burning” won the Best of Los Angeles “Best Historical Nonfiction of 2019” Award, received the Readers Favorite Five Star Review, and was featured in the Top 15 End of Year Book list by the Jewish Journal.

Now to add on to the list of accolades, Kerbeck is being praised by the esteemed Los Angeles Review of Books for “Malibu Burning.” “Kerbeck’s writing is so visceral it feels like fiction. Malibu Burning is described as the ‘best kind of nonfiction’,” states Los Angeles Review of Books.

Los Angeles Review of Books continues, “Kerbeck is a natural journalist. Malibu Burning uplifts the reader by sharing moments of individual resiliency and human strength and reminds us how important connection is when nature dominates man.”

Check out the full review of “Malibu Burning” by the Los Angeles Review of Books here:

https://lareviewofbooks.org/article/sifting-the-ashes-of-malibu/

Malibu Burning is a combination of investigative journalism and memoir, a series of stories of people involved with and impacted by the fire that ripped through Los Angeles and Ventura counties, destroying thousands of homes and displacing nearly 300,000 residents. In a dramatic retelling of this horrific tragedy, Kerbeck reveals surprising twists and turns to the story.

The book has truly seen the light of day since its release last year and has been shown throughout media outlets. Excerpts from the book were featured in Los Angeles Magazine and the Los Angeles Times. Also, articles on “Malibu Burning” were featured in Epoch Newspaper, Good Men Project, and other national print media.

Kerbeck has also been very prominent in making in-person appearances to numerous shows and podcasts. He appeared on the national radio show Coast to Coast with George Noory, was brought on as a “wildfire expert” on KTLA’s Morning Show, and has been on numerous other major radio shows and podcasts, including Writers on Writing, CBS, Change Your Life, Change Your Attitude, and The Aware Show with Lisa Garr.

Since fighting the Woolsey Fire and writing Malibu Burning, Kerbeck has become a fierce advocate for fire safety for homeowners. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) thanked Robert for writing Malibu Burning, especially the chapter on the contaminated Santa Susana Field Laboratory where the Woolsey Fire started. They offered to team up with him on environmental issues related to wildfires.

Robert Kerbeck

Robert Kerbeck is the founder of the Malibu Writers Circle and a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee. On November 9, 2018, Robert, along with his wife and teenage son, fought to save their home from the deadly Woolsey fire, the worst wildfire in Los Angeles history. His harrowing first-person account was read by over a million people as an Op-Ed for the Los Angeles Times. Based on that essay, comes his book one year later, Malibu Burning: The Real Story Behind LA’s Most Devastating Wildfire. Kerbeck interviewed nearly every player in the fire from the LA County Supervisor to the Deputy Fire Chief to the Malibu City Manager, as well as many well-known people whose lives were affected. Celebrities who were interviewed or appear in the book include Bob Dylan, Joan Didion, Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, Kevin Dillon, Matt Dillon, Julia Roberts, Anthony Kiedis, Chris Martin, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many others.

Malibu Burning is a combination of investigative journalism and memoir...a series of stories of people involved with and impacted by the fire that ripped through Los Angeles and Ventura counties, destroying thousands of homes and displacing nearly 300,000 residents. In a dramatic retelling of this horrific tragedy, Kerbeck reveals surprising twists and turns to the story, including a secret nuclear power plant where the fire started, firefighters who would not fight the fire, and the real life stories of the people—the real people—who lost everything they owned in 2,000 degree flames. Readers feel part of the dramatic, life-threatening journey portrayed through the stories of not just the celebrities but the teachers, gardeners, house cleaners, farmers—and children. This is more than a story about the most famous community of Los Angeles; it's a human interest and survival tale anyone can relate to.

Since fighting the Woolsey Fire and writing Malibu Burning, Kerbeck has become a fierce advocate for fire safety for homeowners. He has simple (and inexpensive) tips that every homeowner can take to “harden” their homes and protect them from the wildfires that are getting worse every year and now burning into areas not normally prone to wildfires. These are steps every homeowner should make.



